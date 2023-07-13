Pallacanestro Reggiana, the signing of Matteo Chillo is under the official basket

Pallacanestro Reggiana announces that it has reached a two-year agreement with the athlete Matteo Chillo.

Bolognese born in 1993, 203cm wing/center, Chillo grew up in the Fortitudo Bologna nursery, but made his senior debut with the Andrea Costa Imola shirt in Serie A2. Subsequently he will play, always in the cadet series, first in Biella, then in Treviglio and Rieti, then returning to Fortitudo Bologna.

In 2018 his move to Treviso, a club where he will remain for four seasons, winning promotion to Serie A and then also playing in the Basketball Champions League in 2021/2022. In his last year in Treviso he scored almost 5 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in an 18′ average per game. In the summer of 2022 the move to Reyer Venezia, with which he also disputes the Eurocup.

This is how coach Priftis introduces him: “Matteo Chillo is a good player who strengthens our nucleus of Italian athletes. He has the qualities and characteristics to help us in both the “4” and “5” positions. He can open the field with his long shot and helps the team in many different ways during matches. He has experience and great motivation in accepting this challenge and we are very pleased to have him with us ”.

These are Matteo Chillo’s statements: “First of all, I thank Reyer Venezia for meeting me by giving me the possibility of accepting this great opportunity for my career that I will have here in Reggio Emilia, a club that trusted me and on whose proposal I had no hesitation right away. I’m 30 years old, I feel in the best phase of my career as an athlete and I want to make the most of this chance. Even though I have never played it, I feel that I already have a strong connection with Pallacanestro Reggiana and the city of Reggio Emilia, which I have attended in recent years, watching many matches as a spectator at the PalaBigi and where I have many friends even outside the parquet. I had a long and interesting chat with coach Priftis and I appreciated his clarity and decision in explaining to me the game ideas that he wants to apply. Furthermore, I am very pleased to find Uglietti again, with whom I shared the locker room for many years and for me he is much more than just a teammate”.