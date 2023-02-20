When G2 builds constant pressure, at all levels, their team is undeniably superior to the other nine teams in the league. But she also tends, sometimes, to lose focus. During the third round, even being the most active on the map, she accumulated errors to offer a way out and a boost of confidence to a KOI so far exceeded. Rebelote in the fourth, even if this time the composition of G2 allowed him to conclude, at the end of a ” total clown fiesta in the words of the coach, Dylan Falco.