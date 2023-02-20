G2 Esports became the first team to join the LEC winter segment final on Monday evening – Europe’s elite on League of Legends. Announced favorite of the competition, the Berlin club won at the start of the play-offs against its main competitor, KOI (where four of the five reigning champions play), in two very distinct stages (3-1).
The first saw the Frenchman Steven “Hans sama” Liv and his teammates largely dominate their subject in all compartments of the game. Stronger individually, more creative and more aggressive on the map, they stifled their opponents to lead 2-0 in hardly 1h30 of play. But this feeling of total domination, even of lesson, was not going to last.
When G2 builds constant pressure, at all levels, their team is undeniably superior to the other nine teams in the league. But she also tends, sometimes, to lose focus. During the third round, even being the most active on the map, she accumulated errors to offer a way out and a boost of confidence to a KOI so far exceeded. Rebelote in the fourth, even if this time the composition of G2 allowed him to conclude, at the end of a ” total clown fiesta in the words of the coach, Dylan Falco.
G2 will therefore play the final of this winter segment, next Sunday, for a first title this season and a place in the MSI (the mid-season intercontinental competition). Against KOI again, perhaps, if the Spanish structure wins against the winner of MAD Lions – SK Gaming.