Vehicle owners who are going to declare the 2022 taxable period (paid in 2023) will be able to access tax benefits if they do so in advance.

According to the Government of Antioquia, those who comply with the advance payment of the tax until April 21 will receive differential discounts depending on the class of vehicle to be declared, as follows: 20% for electric or zero emissions, 15% for hybrids and 10 % for those who use fuel. The discount is applied to the value of the liquidated tax.

Between April 22 and July 21, taxpayers will liquidate and cancel the full rate, and those who do not comply with these dates must submit to the extemporaneous sanction rate, which is equivalent to a minimum of $212,000, plus late-payment interest for each day of payment. delay.

The vehicle tax also applies to motorcycles with a cylinder capacity greater than 125 cc that will have the benefit of 10%.

80% of each taxpayer’s tax payment goes to the department’s budget and 20% to the municipality where the vehicle is registered. In total, 1,235,241 people must comply with the payment of the tax in the department.

The Government of Antioquia enabled digital channels to facilitate the process. At www.antioquia.gov.co/ponte-al-dia-impuesto-vehicular people can download the declaration form, free of charge, and fill it out manually or at www.vehiculosantioquia.com they receive support with the suggested online self-assessment .

Through the Ministry of Finance, 11 temporary payment points were also arranged in shopping centers in Valle de Aburrá and the municipality of Rionegro: Puerta del Norte, Automotriz, Unicentro, Premium Plaza, Oviedo, Viva Laureles, Central Mayorista de Antioquia, Florida, El Tesoro and San Nicolas.

Additionally, people can make their payment at the Tax Center of the Antioquia Governorate, the Mascerca Poblado and the transit agencies of Medellín (Sao Paulo headquarters), Copacabana, Girardota, Bello, Sabaneta (headquarters and Mayorca headquarters), Envigado (headquarters and Viva Envigado), La Estrella, Caldas, Itagüí (headquarters), Itagüí (Capricentro headquarters), Andes, Amalfi, Apartadó, Caucasia, Ciudad Bolívar, Marinilla, Puerto Berrío, Rionegro, Santa Rosas de Osos, Turbo , Urrao, Yarumal.