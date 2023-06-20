There will be a large-scale heavy precipitation process in the southern region, and there will be high temperatures in Huanghuai and other places in North China – Teller Report Teller Report

China News Service, June 20. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, on the 19th, heavy rainfall occurred in Jiangsu, Shanghai, Yunnan, Guizhou, Guangxi and other places. In the next three days, there will be a large-scale and strong precipitation process in the southern region. The Central Meteorological Observatory will continue to issue blue rainstorm warnings. Starting from the 21st, high temperatures in North China, Huanghuai and other places will develop again. It is expected that in the next three days, some areas in Zhejiang, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hunan, Yunnan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Tibet and other places will have medium and high risks of heavy rain disasters, and local mountain torrents, geological disasters, and urban and rural waterlogging may occur locally; Gansu, Hebei, Beijing There are medium and low risks of high temperature disasters in parts of China, Henan, and Xinjiang.

There is a large-scale heavy precipitation process in the southern region

From the 20th to the 22nd, there were large-scale and strong rainfall processes in the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, the north-central and western parts of Jiangnan, and the western part of South China. convective weather. There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Jilin, eastern and northern Heilongjiang, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue blue rainstorm warnings at 06:00 on June 20: from 08:00 on June 20 to 08:00 on the 21st, northeast Yunnan, western and southern Guizhou, northwestern Guangxi, central Hunan, northern Jiangxi, central and western Zhejiang, There were heavy to heavy rains in parts of northwestern Fujian, eastern Jilin, southeastern Sichuan, and southeastern Tibet. Among them, there were local heavy rains (100-150 mm) in northwestern Guangxi, northeastern Jiangxi, and western Zhejiang. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall (the maximum hourly rainfall is 20-50 mm, and the local area can exceed 60 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

National Forecast of Heavy Rainfall Areas (08:00, June 20th – 08:00, June 21st)

From the 23rd to the 25th, the southern region will continue to experience heavy precipitation. There will be heavy to heavy rains in Zhejiang, northwestern Fujian, Jiangxi, central and southern Hunan, Guangxi, northern Guangdong, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, eastern Yunnan, and northwestern China. There are heavy rainstorms locally; some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, and there are strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds locally.

There will be high temperatures in Huanghuai and other places in North China

From the 21st, high temperatures in North China, Huanghuai and other places will develop again. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, central and western Shandong, northern and eastern Henan, western Inner Mongolia, eastern Xinjiang, and the southern Xinjiang Basin will have high-temperature weather above 35-37°C. The local high temperature exceeds 39°C.

Specific domestic forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on June 20 to 08:00 on June 21, northeastern Yunnan, western and southern Guizhou, northwestern Guangxi, central Hunan, northern Jiangxi, central and western Zhejiang, northwestern Fujian, eastern Jilin, southeastern Sichuan, and southeastern Tibet, etc. There were heavy to heavy rains in some areas of the country. Among them, there were local heavy rains (100-150 mm) in northwestern Guangxi, northeastern Jiangxi, and western Zhejiang. There are 4-5 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei and other places.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00, June 20th – 08:00, June 21st)

From 08:00 on June 21 to 08:00 on June 22, there were heavy to heavy rains in parts of eastern Yunnan, most of Guizhou, southeastern Chongqing, northern Guangxi, central and northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, and northwestern Fujian. , There were heavy rainstorms (100-180 mm) in northeast Guizhou, northern Hunan and other places.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, June 21st – 08:00, June 22nd)

From 08:00 on June 22 to 08:00 on June 23, parts of eastern and northwestern Yunnan, southern Guizhou, western and northern Guangxi, central and southern Hunan, eastern Hubei, northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, western Zhejiang, and northwestern Fujian There are heavy to heavy rains. Among them, there are local heavy rains (100-200 mm) in northwest Guangxi, southwestern Hunan, northeastern Jiangxi, and western Zhejiang. There are 5-6 winds in parts of the southern Xinjiang Basin.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on June 22-08:00 on June 23)

