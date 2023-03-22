Home News Foreign drug traffickers are sentenced to 12 years in prison – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Foreign drug traffickers are sentenced to 12 years in prison – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador obtained a sentence of 12 years in prison for the Colombians Ramón Pillasagua and Sandro Cabezas, and for the Ecuadorian Jhon Jairo Midero, for the crime of Illicit Drug Trafficking.

According to the fiscal report, these subjects were captured south of La Bocana El Cordoncillo, La Paz.

Inside a boat, the accused transported 810 kilos of cocaine valued at more than 20 million dollars. The PNC Armed Forces and the Prosecutor’s Office maintain the frontal combat against the drug trafficking structures.

