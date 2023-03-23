Home News He takes away the cell phone from the student who was secretly filming the lesson. The teacher finds erotic videos. And her parents are reporting her for private violence
News

He takes away the cell phone from the student who was secretly filming the lesson. The teacher finds erotic videos. And her parents are reporting her for private violence

In Latina a teacher was denounced by her parents: the reason? She had confiscated the cell phone from a pupil in class, later discovering that the device had erotic videos in its archive.

The teacher, according to Lunanotizie, then handed the phone to the school principal and filed a complaint with the Postal Police.

The story actually took place in 2021 in a primary school. The little girl was filming the lesson with her cell phone but the teacher, realizing everything, confiscated the cell phone from the pupil. At that point the teacher came across erotic videos informing the DS.

In the meantime, the prosecutor filed a request for the case to be dismissed but the girl’s parents objected and now the decision is in the hands of the judge for the preliminary hearing of the Court of Latina. At the end of the hearing, the magistrate reserved the right to decide whether to file or not.

