Foreign Leaders Arrive in Chengdu for Universiade Opening Ceremony

CHENGDU, July 28 – Several foreign leaders have arrived in Chengdu, Sichuan Province to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st Summer Universiade and visit the city. The leaders arrived one after another between the evening of July 26 and the morning of July 28.

Among the dignitaries who have touched down in Chengdu are Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili, Guyana President Ali, Indonesian President Widodo, Burundi President Ndayishmiye, and Mauritanian President Gazwani. They all arrived in Chengdu by plane, ready to witness the start of the prestigious sporting event.

The opening ceremony of the 31st Summer Universiade will be held tonight, marking the official start of the event. Chengdu, known for its rich history and culture, is the host city for this year’s Universiade. The event will showcase some of the best young athletes from around the world competing in various sports disciplines.

The Universiade is an important platform for fostering international sporting friendships and promoting cultural exchange. It provides an opportunity for athletes to showcase their talents and compete in a global arena, while also promoting cultural understanding and mutual respect among nations.

The leaders attending the opening ceremony will not only show their support for the athletes but also highlight the importance of international cooperation and unity. Their presence demonstrates the significance of the Universiade as a major international event.

As the opening ceremony approaches, preparations are in full swing to ensure a successful and memorable event. The city of Chengdu has been transformed into a vibrant and festive atmosphere, ready to welcome participants and spectators from all over the world.

The 31st Summer Universiade is expected to be a grand celebration of sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and international camaraderie. With the arrival of these foreign leaders, the event is set to kick off on a high note.

[Responsible editor: Xue Tao]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

