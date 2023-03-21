Home News Forest condition report: Only every fifth tree is healthy
News

Forest condition report: Only every fifth tree is healthy

by admin
Forest condition report: Only every fifth tree is healthy

Status: 03/21/2023 1:57 p.m

The German forest suffers greatly from the consequences of climate change. According to the forest condition report, spruce, pine, beech and oak are equally affected. Minister of Agriculture Özdemir wants to take countermeasures.

By Michael Weidemann, ARD Capital Studio

Tree crowns in which many branches have died and which have significantly fewer leaves: Forest damage is primarily measured by this so-called “crown thinning” – and this has also increased significantly in the past year. Only every fifth tree is completely healthy. At the same time, the number of completely dead trees has continued to increase – especially in specimens that are 60 years or older.



Michael Weideman
ARD Capital Studio

“Drought weakens the trees”

According to Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir, the reasons for the forest dieback have not changed, but the consequences have worsened: “The drought is weakening the trees. They can no longer withstand the storm and the winter and are therefore susceptible to pest infestation.” Even the rainy months in autumn and winter last year did not ease the situation. “An additional negative influence on the trees’ heat tolerance is the continued high nitrogen inputs and partially acidic forest soils,” said the Green politician.

Özdemir warns that it is high time to take countermeasures. Wherever possible, forests should be left to their own devices in order to achieve a more natural state, avoid clear-cutting and avoid fertilizers and pesticides.

See also  Pnrr, Lease: "We have achieved all 55 goals due at the end of the year"

climate resilient trees

As an incentive, Özdemir’s ministry has launched a program for “climate-adapted forest management”, which comprises 900 million euros and will run until 2026 and is intended to help forest owners save their areas. According to Özdemir, it is also important that climate-resilient, native trees are planted in order to be able to counteract climate change more effectively.

However, it is unclear which species are particularly suitable for this: “When I talk to foresters and ask them which trees will prevail in thirty or forty years, they say: The pace of climate change is simply so dramatic that it is difficult to predict . It will most definitely not be monocultures. They are the most vulnerable to storms, to water shortages, to the climatic turbulence we are experiencing. In this respect, we now have to contribute to the monocultures becoming mixed forests.”

A long-term project whose success will probably only be measurable in decades. If the forest dieback is to be stopped and, if possible, reversed, action must be taken now, the minister concluded. This also applies to the fight against the worldwide destruction of forests. The federal government will therefore continue to work against the deforestation of South American rainforests and advocate an international economic system that protects forests.

Özdemir emphasizes an obligation that must also be observed with a view to future generations: “The forest needs us – but vice versa, we also need the forest. Let us all join forces to ensure that it benefits us, our grandchildren and theirs descendants is preserved.”

See also  Wang Youqun: What is the CCP's "tough" attitude towards the United States, what is it worrying about? | China-U.S. Tianjin Talks | CCP Virus | Traceability

You may also like

Haapsalu shooters became Estonian champions

Ecuadorian authorities announce state of emergency after strong...

Commitment to the Amazon River Basin

Rib fracture: Helene Fischer has to postpone the...

Clear sky warm environment for this Tuesday –...

They came to unite people

Israel – Parliament approves return to four evacuated...

Government expects 500,000 visitors to recreational parks at...

Festive bridge of San José left 90 accidents...

Carlo Masala: “Then the Russian front in Crimea...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy