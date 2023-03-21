As of: 03/20/2023 6:24 p.m

Second division soccer team Hansa Rostock is changing coaches for the second time this season. One day after the 5-2 home defeat against Düsseldorf, the team from Mecklenburg, threatened with relegation, announced the separation from Patrick Glöckner.

The 46-year-old only succeeded Jens Härtel in November, shortly before the end of the first half of the season, but has only scored eight points in ten games since then. The last win came on February 10 in Bielefeld (1-0). Then there was only one point for Hansa (at 1: 1 in Hanover), the North Germans slipped into a direct relegation zone for the first time.

“We urgently need to get back on the road to success. Of course, this also includes an honest analysis of the past weeks and months – of all people involved.”

— Sports director Martin Pieckenhagen

“After just one win in the last eight games of the second half of the season and in view of the current situation in the table, a course correction is now needed as soon as possible in order not to endanger relegation any further. That’s why we came to the unanimous decision that a change is necessary”, said sporting director Martin Pieckenhagen, who is criticized for the composition of his squad. “Piecke raus” calls rang out through the Ostseestadion on Sunday.

Marien: “Successor by the end of the week at the latest”

Glöckner was no longer on the bench in the reservists’ friendly on Monday evening at Union Berlin, which Hansa won 3-2. It is not yet clear who will be his successor. According to the “Ostsee-Zeitung”, Dimitrios Grammozis is a candidate. CEO Robert Marien announced that he would present a new coach by the end of the week at the latest: “It is now a matter of finding a man who has experience in such situations and who knows the second division.”

“It’s a personal defeat for all of us.”

— Hansa Rostock’s CEO Robert Marien

Until further notice, the two assistant coaches Nicolas Masetzky and Uwe Ehlers will lead the team. In the league, Hansa continues after the international break on April 2 (1.30 p.m.) with a guest appearance at 1. FC Magdeburg.

Nine home defeats, weakest offensive

The 2:5 against Düsseldorf – after 50 minutes it was already 0:4 – was the ninth home defeat for Rostock, who also have the weakest offensive in the league with only 21 goals scored. Both reasons for those responsible for the club to pull the rip cord again. Pieckenhagen had already avoided a commitment to Glöckner immediately after the Düsseldorf game.

