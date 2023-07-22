Home » Vegetables Fermented in Lime Lake (Karışık Turşu) | > – Guide – Cooking
Vegetables Fermented in Lime Lake (Karışık Turşu)

Vegetables Fermented in Lime Lake (Karışık Turşu)

Ingredients (for 1 glass with 2 l content):

Let the lime blossoms wilt overnight. This also gives the small animals that live in it time to escape. Put the slightly dried linden blossoms and water in a saucepan and make a broth. Strain and stir in the salt, let cool completely.

Wash the vegetables and cut into bite-sized pieces. These can be sticks, cubes or discs. Cut the chili into rings.

Put the peppercorns in a mason jar first so they don’t float on the brine later. Layer the finely chopped vegetables in the glass, sorted by color. Divide the dill into two bouquets and layer them between the vegetables, sprinkling bay leaves and chili here and there. Cover the vegetables completely with the brine. It should end 2-3 cm below the edge of the glass and nothing should protrude beyond it. Anything that comes in contact with oxygen could go moldy. Work with weights or barriers if necessary.

Ferment for 2-6 weeks. The first week a little warmer (about 19 degrees), then like cooler (about 17 degrees). After opening, refrigerate and continue to keep the vegetables under the brine. Once opened, the vegetables will keep in the fridge for at least 2 weeks, usually much longer.

Sauerkraut is made from white cabbage through lactic acid fermentation, but fermentation is also suitable for many other types of vegetables. more

Fermented foods increase the diversity of the intestinal flora and reduce the risk of colon cancer. more

For the Korean, very healthy side dish, Chinese cabbage is coated with chilli paste and marinated for several weeks. 4 mins

Various methods of preserving food were shown at the day of action in the open-air museum in Kiekeberg. 3 mins

