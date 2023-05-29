Home » Forest fire in the district of Ludwigslust-Parchim | > – News
by admin
Status: 05/29/2023 08:50 a.m

A forest fire broke out in the district of Ludwigslust-Parchim on Pentecost Sunday. The fire brigades from Eldena and Wanzlitz were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The forest fire was discovered around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday evening. Callers alerted the control center. The fire brigades from Eldena and Wanzlitz were activated, they quickly discovered the location of the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the forest.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control


The fire brigade was able to quickly extinguish the ground fire on the Alte Elde.

At the site of the fire on the Alte Elde near the village of Krohn, around 1,500 square meters of forest floor caught fire for reasons that have not yet been clarified. The 20 firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly and put it out in about an hour. The police have taken up the investigation on site and secured evidence.

Drought increases fire risk throughout MV

It was only at the beginning of May that the forest offices in Jasnitz, Mirow and Neubrandenburg declared forest fire warning level 3 of 5 for parts of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania due to the drought of the past few months. This corresponds to a medium risk. It’s relatively late now in May, said one of the forest fire managers at the Mirow headquarters in an interview with NDR 1 Radio MV. In some years, the risk of forest fires was already significantly higher in March.

A map showing the forest fire danger levels in MV. As of 05/29/2023. © Landesforst Mecklenburg-West Pomerania

Signs in the forest indicate the current forest fire danger level.

The drought of the past few weeks has increased the risk. That is rather late in the year, as they say.
A fire truck stands in a forest and sprays water on a charred area. © Landkreis Mecklenburgische Seenplatte Photo: Landkreis Mecklenburgische Seenplatte

The source of the fire was only pinpointed with the help of a police helicopter.
NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 05/29/2023 | 12:40 p.m

