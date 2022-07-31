Strive forward along the road of strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics

“Seeking Truth” magazine editorial department

A strong country must have a strong army, and a strong army can lead to national security.

On July 27, 2022, on the occasion of the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, General Secretary Xi Jinping went to the Military Museum of the Chinese People’s Revolution to visit the “Leading the Strong Army to Rejuvenation – New Era National Defense and Military Construction Achievements Exhibition”. The general secretary emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission have focused on realizing the Chinese dream and the dream of strengthening the military, leading the entire army to further promote political building, reform, technology, talent, and law. We have comprehensively strengthened military training and preparation for war, and achieved historic and great achievements in national defense and military construction. The heroic people’s army has continued to write a new chapter on the road to a strong army with Chinese characteristics, and has shown a new style of the times.

Back in time on August 1, 2017, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army ushered in the 90th anniversary of the founding of the army with the sonorous steps of strengthening the army in the new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and delivered an important speech. He comprehensively reviewed the glorious course of the Party’s leadership of the People’s Army from small to large, from weak to strong, and from victory to victory over the past 90 years, fully affirming that the People’s Army is the Chinese people Seeking liberation, seeking happiness, seeking independence and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, the historical merits of the establishment, profoundly expounding the great power of the people’s army to grow and conquer the enemy, and clearly put forward that promoting the military cause and building the people’s army into a world-class army must be firmly grasped fundamental requirements. The speech is rich in content, profound in thought, inspiring and inspiring. It is a program of action to unswervingly follow the road of strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics, and an ideological guide to accelerate the building of the people’s army into a world-class army.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, the history of the people’s army has continued to write a glorious chapter, and the journey of the people’s army has been initiated in the process of strengthening the army and rejuvenating the army. On the occasion of the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, to review the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on strengthening the army, is to guide all officers and soldiers to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and further strengthen the The flag and the conscious and firmness of listening to the party’s command, strengthen the responsibility to keep the mission in mind and live up to the heavy trust, strive to achieve the goal of the centenary struggle of the founding of the army, continue to create a new situation in the cause of strengthening the military, and provide strategic support for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

For the party and the people established a great historical merit

“For the first time in the world, the people have children and soldiers.” Since the gunshots of the Nanchang Uprising “like a bolt of lightning piercing the night sky”, the people’s army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China has been closely linked with the fate of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation. together. Over the past 95 years, the People’s Army has gone through the flames of gunpowder and war, smashed all the way, made huge sacrifices, won one glorious victory after another, and established immortal merits for the party and the people!

On the morning of October 1, 2019, the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was held in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. The picture shows the troops under review. Xinhua News Agency issued Shen Hong / photo

In this important speech at the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, General Secretary Xi Jinping recalled the modern history of the Chinese nation with a broad vision, and looked back on the glorious history of the founding, development and growth of the People’s Army, and used “three great “Event” deeply praised the extraordinary significance of the founding of the People’s Army: “This is a great event in the history of the Communist Party of China, a great event in the history of the Chinese revolution, and a great event in the history of the development of the Chinese nation.” “Incisively summed up the great achievements of the people’s army: in the 22 years of armed revolutionary struggle led by the party, “we defeated extremely ferocious enemies at home and abroad, won great victories in the Agrarian Revolutionary War, the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and the War of Liberation, and overthrew the oppressive forces in China. The three mountains above the people’s heads have laid a solid foundation for the establishment of a new China in which the people are the masters with blood and life, and completely reversed the passive situation of the Chinese nation’s backwardness and beatings since modern times”; in the socialist revolution and construction, “comprehensive” Fulfilling the functions of defending the motherland, defending the people’s peaceful labor, successfully conducting the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea and many border self-defense operations, playing the country’s mighty military, defending the motherland’s ten thousand miles of frontiers and vast sea and air, in order to consolidate the new people’s regime, form China‘s great power status, maintain The dignity of the Chinese nation provides a strong backing”; in the new great revolution of reform and opening up, “strongly serve and safeguard the overall situation of the country’s reform, development and stability, perform the defense duties of Hong Kong and Macau in accordance with the law, effectively respond to various threats to national security, and resolutely crack down on all Form of separatist sabotage, actively participate in foreign military exchanges and cooperation and United Nations peacekeeping operations, in order to safeguard the leadership of the Communist Party of China and China‘s socialist system, to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, to safeguard the important period of strategic opportunity for China‘s development, to safeguard Regional and world peace provides strong support.”

Over the past 95 years, the People’s Army has closely followed the development of the Party and the people’s cause, growing in battle, innovating in succession, and developing in construction. The People’s Army has developed from a single-service army to a powerful army that combines various services and arms, and from an army armed with “millets and rifles” in the past to a powerful army that has basically achieved mechanization and accelerated its pace toward informationization. Over the past 95 years, our country and our nation have risen up through setbacks, experienced hardships and become brilliant, and unprecedented historical changes have taken place. Bright prospects for revival. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “This is a victory of the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, a victory of the unremitting struggle of the Chinese people, and a victory of the people’s army’s heroic struggle.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, national defense and military construction have stood at a new historical starting point, the national security environment has undergone profound changes, and the task of national defense and military construction has been arduous. The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core assesses the situation and takes a comprehensive view of the situation, focusing on realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The army, build the people’s army into a world-class army, clarify the mission and tasks of our army in the new era, keep pace with the times and innovate military strategic guidance, establish military strategic guidelines for the new era, and formulate a new “three-step” strategy for national defense and military modernization. By 2027, we will achieve the goal of the centenary struggle of the founding of the army, basically realize the modernization of national defense and the army by 2035, and build a world-class army in an all-round way by the middle of this century. Hold the Gutian All-Army Political Work Conference, establish a new era of political army building strategy, consolidate and strengthen the fundamental advantages of the party’s command gun, unswervingly adhere to the party’s absolute leadership over the army, fully and thoroughly implement the responsibility system of the chairman of the Military Commission, and pay close attention to the comprehensive and strict management of the army. The decision was made to clean up the political discipline of the people’s army, further promote the construction of a clean and honest government in the army and the fight against corruption, and promote the fundamental improvement of the people’s army’s political ecology. Implement the strategy of reforming and strengthening the military, carry out the most extensive and profound reform of national defense and the military since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, reconstruct the leadership and command system, the modern military force system, and the military policy system, and renew the people’s army system, structure, and pattern. , a new look. Implement the strategy of strengthening the military with science and technology, and build an innovative people’s army; implement the strategy of strengthening the army with talents, and create a new phalanx of high-quality and professional military personnel with both political integrity and ability; implement the strategy of governing the army according to law, and promote a fundamental change in the way the army is governed. Firmly hold to the only fundamental criterion of combat effectiveness, further advance military training and preparation for war, carry out military struggles stably and flexibly, effectively carry out diversified military tasks, effectively deal with security threats and challenges in all directions and in all fields, and resolutely defend with tenacious fighting spirit and practical actions National sovereignty, security and development interests. Through unremitting efforts, the People’s Army has achieved a comprehensive and revolutionary remodeling, reorganized its equipment and set off again. It has taken solid steps on the road of strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics, and created a new situation in the industry of strengthening the army.

In the magnificent practice of strengthening the army in the new era, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has coordinated the “two overall situations”, grasped the initiative of history, and made decisions around what kind of powerful people’s army to build in the new era and how to build a strong people’s army. A series of new major judgments, new theoretical generalizations, and new strategic arrangements led the entire army to conduct in-depth theoretical exploration and practical creation, forming Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army. This important thought has profoundly answered major issues such as the mission, goal, fundamental principle, strategic layout, and important path of strengthening the army in the new era. The understanding of the law of military guidance has raised the Marxist military theory and contemporary Chinese military practice to a new level, and provided a scientific guide and a program of action for our army to achieve the goal of strengthening the army and marching towards the world-class. Looking back at the 10-year struggle to strengthen the army, all the achievements of the people’s army lie in the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army. Practice has fully proved that with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party at the helm, the cause of the Party and the people will have the most fundamental guarantee, and the people’s army will have the direction, confidence and strength to move forward; Guided by the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics, comprehensively and accurately study, comprehend, and unswervingly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, all the officers and soldiers will have the most valuable political nourishment and indestructible spiritual support, and they will be able to gather together to promote the new era of strong military force. The majestic force of the military industry has won a new victory in the comprehensive promotion of national defense and army modernization!

The Party’s absolute leadership over the army is the foundation of the people’s army and the soul of a strong army. The picture shows that on June 29, 2021, a certain ship brigade of the Hong Kong garrison organized officers and soldiers to swear an oath to the party flag.Xinhua News Agency issued Chen Jie / photo

Heirlooms from Victory to Victory

“The splendid history of the People’s Army is forged by blood and life, and it will always be remembered by us. The historical experience of the People’s Army is obtained through hard work, and we will always need to carry it forward. The historical development of the People’s Army is driven by loyalty and responsibility, and will always inspire We move forward.”

All the way to the great pass, the blood is passed down from generation to generation. Through the smoke of gunpowder and the wind and rain, the people’s army marched forward under the banner of the party, playing triumphant songs one after another, forming a set of principles for building and governing the army, developing the strategies and tactics of people’s war, and cultivating unique glorious traditions and excellent Style, has accumulated valuable historical experience and spiritual wealth. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping deeply revealed the historical experience and fine traditions of the people’s army’s development and growth, overcoming the enemy and winning with “six great forces”, emphasizing that “this is the heirloom of the people’s army from victory to victory, and it is the people’s army’s magic weapon. The red blood that must never be forgotten.”

– “The great power of the leadership of the Communist Party of China“.Who leads the army and who obeys the command is the primary issue of building and governing the army, and it is the core of Marxist military theory. Our army was created by the party. It was closely linked with the party from the moment it was born, and it has always acted and fought under the absolute leadership of the party. Along the way, the reason why our army has always maintained strong cohesion, centripetal force, creativity, and combat effectiveness, withstood various tests, and continued to move from victory to victory, is the most fundamental reason for the strong leadership of the party, and the barrel of the gun is always in the hands of the party. hands. In the revolutionary journey of the people’s army, fighting in the south and fighting in the north, thousands of revolutionary soldiers were determined to listen to the party’s words and follow the party’s words. , Invincible, invincible, invincible steel hero. History has proven time and time again that by adhering to the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army and marching bravely in the direction guided by the party, the people’s army will continue to grow and develop, and the cause of the party and the people will have a strong support.

In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping recalled the fundamental principle of the Party’s absolute leadership over the military and the historical process of the origin, foundation and finalization of the system, and profoundly pointed out that this fundamental principle and system “is the people’s army that is completely different from all the old armies. “The Party’s command of the gun is the fundamental guarantee for maintaining the essence and purpose of the People’s Army, and this is the unbreakable truth that our Party has drawn from the struggle of blood and fire.” With the Communist Party of China and the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the people’s army will have direction and strength to advance. On the way forward, the general secretary clearly demanded, “The people’s army must firmly adhere to the party’s absolute leadership over the army, and regard this as the soul of the people’s army that can never be changed, and the lifeblood that can never be lost. Take the banner of the party as the banner, the direction of the party as the direction, and the will of the party as the will.”

– “The great power of ideals and beliefs”.Revolutionary ideals are higher than the sky. Since the birth of the People’s Army, our party has tempered the revolutionary ranks with firm ideals and beliefs, and has gathered tremendous spiritual strength to overcome all odds and strive for victory. Along the way, lofty ideals and firm beliefs have always been the political soul and spiritual pillar of the People’s Army. From the arduous struggle in Jinggangshan to the difficult and dangerous Long March, from the anti-Japanese war filled with gunpowder to the war of liberation, from the heroic struggle to resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity to the tenacity of rescue and disaster relief and the safety of people’s lives and property Struggle, from selfless dedication to support the country’s economic and social construction to practical actions to maintain regional and world peace, the beacon of lofty ideals and beliefs guides the people’s army to move forward forever.

In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping looked back on the extraordinary history of the people’s army’s suffering and splendor, and extolled the lofty ideals and beliefs of the people’s army. The army is armed with Marxist theory, has lofty ideals and beliefs, and has a lofty pursuit of heroic devotion to ideals and beliefs.” On the way forward, the general secretary clearly demanded that “the people’s army must unswervingly adhere to lofty ideals and beliefs, and dare to fight for lofty ideals and beliefs at any time and under any circumstances.”

– “The Great Power of Reform and Innovation”.Only the reformers advance, only the innovators are strong, and only the reformers and innovators win. Only when an army has the courage to reform and innovate can it continuously gain the vitality of development and progress, and can remain invincible forever. The history of the growth and development of the People’s Army is a history of reform and innovation. From the establishment of a whole set of principles and systems of army building such as the “party commanding the gun” during the Agrarian Revolutionary War, to the implementation of elite troops and simplified administration during the Anti-Japanese War; from the adjustment of the system many times after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, to the disarmament of millions of troops in the new era of reform and opening up… along the way, The people’s army reformed while fighting, and reformed while building, and it became stronger and stronger. Especially since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee has included the deepening of national defense and military reforms into the overall plan for comprehensively deepening reforms, and has initiated a historic reform in the military field that has opened up, broken down, and made steady progress. Realize the overall revolutionary remodeling, showing a new style of the times.

In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping looked back on the people’s army’s history of advancing with the times and constantly reforming and innovating, and pointed out that “reform, innovation and advancing with the times are the road to the continuous development of the people’s army, and the strength of the people’s army. From reform and innovation, the victory of the people’s army comes from reform and innovation.” On the way forward, the general secretary clearly demanded that “the people’s army must be brave in reform, be good at innovation, and never become rigid or stagnant at any time and under any circumstances.”

– “The great power of the fighting spirit”.War is not only a material competition, but also a spiritual competition. The glorious course of the Party’s leadership in the construction and development of the people’s army is also a course of struggle and perseverance along the way. The test of blood and fire has tempered the temperament and character of the people’s army who dare to fight and win, and the bloody courage that is not afraid of hardship and death. With the courage and tenacity, the fearless heroism and the indomitable fighting spirit of fighting to the end, the people’s army has become more and more courageous and stronger, winning the trust of the party, the praise of the people, and the respect of the world.

The officers and soldiers of a border defense regiment of the Ali Army Division stationed in the hinterland of the Himalayas overcame the high cold and hypoxia, stood on the front line of the border, and guarded the security and stability of the border area. The picture shows the scene of the regiment’s officers and soldiers on duty on April 25, 2022.People’s Photos Liu Xiaodong / Photo

In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping deeply praised the famous group of heroes and revolutionary martyrs of the People’s Army, as well as the great power of the fighting spirit they showed, and pointed out that “generations of revolutionary soldiers are fighting to death. The heroic resoluteness of life has formed the great spirit of overwhelming all enemies and never being succumbed to by the enemy.” On the way forward, the general secretary clearly demanded that “the people’s army must vigorously promote the spiritual quality of daring to fight and win, and maintain the high-spirited fighting spirit of revolutionary heroism at all times and under any circumstances.”

— “The Great Power of Revolutionary Discipline”.Strengthen discipline, revolution is invincible. Discipline is the lifeblood of the army, and if there is an iron law, there will be an iron army. The People’s Army is known all over the world for its strict discipline. Since its founding, the People’s Army has combined revolutionary steadfastness, political consciousness, and disciplined seriousness, unified will, unified command, and unified action. Action, there is a prohibition, it must be stopped, attacking like a tiger, defending like a mountain. It is precisely because of the revolutionary discipline based on a high degree of political consciousness that soldiers and soldiers will not take a single stitch from the masses even if they are cold and hungry; Also stick to the battle position and die generously. It is precisely because of strict revolutionary discipline that the people’s army has always been a highly united fighting collective, and has always maintained a strong cohesion and combat effectiveness. Entering the new era, the People’s Army has adhered to strict discipline and upright work styles, eliminated accumulated malpractices, and cleaned up the source.

In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping summed up the fine tradition of strict revolutionary discipline of the people’s army along the way, and profoundly pointed out, “The strength of an army depends not only on its number, not only its weapons and equipment, but also its Discipline. An army without discipline can only be a mob.” On the way forward, the general secretary clearly demanded that “the people’s army must use the discipline of iron to condense the will of iron, the style of tempering iron, the team of forging iron, all actions at all times and under any circumstances, and move forward in unison.”

– “The great force of military-civilian unity”.“The army and the people are united as one, and see who can be the enemy in the world.” The people’s army comes from the people, is loyal to the people, relies on the people, and is deeply connected with the people. Along the way, the people’s army has always breathed, shared destiny, and heart-to-heart with the people. Whoever cares about the people, the people will care about whoever. From the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, “the enemy was caught in the vast ocean of annihilation”, to the “surging of small carts and stretcher teams” in the War of Liberation, and then to “the whole country is willing to spend its material and financial resources” in the War of Resistance Against US Aggression and Aid Korea. The people’s army is invincible and invincible, injecting powerful force into it.

In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping looked back at the glorious history of the unity of the army and the people to promote the people’s army from victory to victory, and pointed out that “with the people’s will, the people’s will and the people’s strength, the people’s army can go nowhere. Invincible and invincible in the world. As long as you always stand on the people’s stand and win the heartfelt support of the most people, you can build an iron wall of unity.” On the way forward, the general secretary clearly demanded that “the people’s army must keep in mind the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, and be a soldier of the people’s children at any time and under any circumstances.”

Push the military industry forward

“The Chinese nation’s relief from suffering and the liberation of the Chinese people depend on a heroic people’s army; the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the better life of the Chinese people must be accelerated to build the people’s army into a world-class army.”

In today’s world, the world has undergone great changes unseen in a century and its evolution is accelerating; today’s China is striving towards the second centenary goal of building a modern socialist power in an all-round way. For a country to be prosperous and strong, the army must be strong. At the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a major deployment for accelerating the modernization of national defense and the army in the new era, emphasizing that on the new journey, the people’s army should be built into a world-class army, and defend it with stronger capabilities and more reliable means. National sovereignty, security and development interests. The Party’s third historical resolution passed at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Party further clarified the Party’s goal of strengthening the army in the new era, emphasizing the acceleration of national defense and the modernization of the army.

In his important speech at the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, General Secretary Xi Jinping deeply analyzed the international and domestic situation, and emphasized that we must unswervingly follow the road of strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics, and continuously push forward the cause of strengthening the army. From the starting point of history, the promotion of a strong military industry has put forward clear requirements:

We must unswervingly uphold the Party’s absolute leadership over the army and ensure that the people’s army will always follow the Party.Guaranteeing the party’s absolute leadership over the army is related to the nature and purpose of the people’s army, the future and destiny of socialism, and the long-term stability of the party and the country. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, “The party’s absolute leadership over the military is the essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, an important political advantage for the party and the country, the foundation of the people’s army and the soul of a strong army. No matter how the times develop or the situation No matter how it changes, our army will always be the party’s army and the people’s army.” The general secretary clearly demanded, “The entire army must strengthen political awareness, overall situation awareness, core awareness, and alignment awareness, resolutely safeguard the authority of the Party Central Committee, resolutely implement the fundamental principles and systems of the Party’s absolute leadership over the military, and resolutely obey the command of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission.” , emphasizing that “on this major issue of principle, we must be particularly sober, our attitude must be particularly clear, and our actions must be particularly resolute, without any wavering, any hesitation, or any ambiguity.” Soldiers and nobles are one, and military orders are unified. It is necessary to fully implement a series of fundamental principles and systems for the Party to lead the army, fully implement the CMC chairman responsibility system, and ensure that all officers and soldiers obey the command of the CPC Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and the Chairman of the Military Commission. Implementing the CMC Chairman Responsibility System is a serious and important political responsibility, and it must be observed as the highest political requirement and maintained with the highest political discipline. Provide a strong guarantee that the entire army is absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the People’s Army has comprehensively promoted the transformation and upgrading of military training, and has trained elite soldiers who can fight well. On April 24, 2018, fighter jets participating in the Air Force’s “Golden Dart-2018” competition were carrying out live ammunition attacks.Xinhua News Agency issued by Yang Pan / photo

We must uphold and develop the Party’s military guidance theory, and constantly open up new realms for the development of Marxist military theory and contemporary China‘s military practice.The Party’s military guiding theory is the fundamental principle for guiding military practice, and it is a powerful ideological weapon for our army to overcome the enemy and win. The key to the continuous development and growth of the People’s Army lies in its adherence to the guidance of advanced military theories. The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China established the guiding position of Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military in national defense and military construction, and solemnly written it into the party constitution, realizing that the party’s military guiding theory has once again kept pace with the times. On the new journey, whether it is to solve the deep-seated contradictions and problems in national defense and military construction, or to fully understand and effectively deal with the risks and challenges on the way forward, the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army is inseparable for a moment. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the whole army must conscientiously implement the Party’s military guiding theory, insist on arming officers and soldiers with the Party’s idea of ​​strengthening the army in the new era, and lead the cause of strengthening the army to continuously achieve new progress. The development of practice is never-ending, the understanding of truth is never-ending, and the theoretical innovation is never-ending. Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Armed Forces is an open theoretical system of development. It will continue to develop, enrich and improve in adapting to new situations, responding to new challenges, and solving new problems, and will radiate more splendid rays of truth in the great practice of strengthening the army in the new era.

We must always focus on preparing for wars and forging elite troops that are ready to come, capable of fighting, and sure to win.The army is ready to fight. Being able to fight and win wars is the fundamental requirement of the Party and the people for the army, the mission and responsibility of the army, and the fundamental value of the existence of the army. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, “The people’s army will always be a combat team, and the vitality of the people’s army lies in its combat effectiveness. It must strengthen its sense of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, focus on fighting wars, and work hard on wars to ensure that when the party and the people need it, You can pull it, you can go up, you can win.” The general secretary clearly requested that the entire army should implement the military strategy in the new era, seriously study the military, study war, and study war fighting, grasp the laws of modern warfare and the laws of war guidance, and do a solid job of preparing for military struggles. It is necessary to insist on training how to fight soldiers in wars, practice hard what is needed in wars, and solve problems when problems are prominent, so as to comprehensively improve the actual combat level of military training. The general secretary solemnly declared, “We will never allow any person, any organization, any political party, at any time, in any form, to separate any piece of Chinese territory from China, and no one should expect us to swallow it and damage our country’s sovereignty and security. , the bitter fruit of development interests”. The General Secretary’s number ordered the People’s Army to “resolutely safeguard the leadership of the Communist Party of China and my country’s socialist system, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and resolutely safeguard regional and world peace.”

We must persist in building the military politically, through reforms, through science and technology, through human resources, and in law-based governance, so as to comprehensively improve the level of national defense and military modernization.Political building, reforming and strengthening the army, strengthening the army with science and technology, strengthening the army with talents, and administering the army according to the law have been important strategies and strategies for the modernization of national defense and the army since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and an important guarantee for creating a new situation of strengthening and rejuvenating the army. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the Gutian All-Army Political Work Conference, give full play to the role of the lifeline of political work, cultivate a new generation of revolutionary soldiers with soul, ability, blood and morality, and forge iron beliefs, iron beliefs, iron beliefs, and iron beliefs. A high-quality army with general discipline and iron-like responsibility will forever maintain the nature, purpose, and true character of the people’s army; it must unswervingly deepen the reform of national defense and the military, and thoroughly solve the institutional obstacles, structural contradictions, and policy issues that restrict the construction of national defense and the military. Improve and develop the socialist military system with Chinese characteristics, accelerate the construction of a modern military force system with Chinese characteristics that can win information-based warfare and effectively perform missions and tasks; adhere to the strategic basis of independent innovation, aim at the frontiers of military science and technology in the world, and strengthen forward-looking planning and design. Accelerate the development of strategic, cutting-edge, and disruptive technologies, and continuously improve the contribution rate of scientific and technological innovation to the construction of the people’s army and the development of combat effectiveness; to promote the comprehensive transformation and upgrading of military personnel’s ability, structure, development and management, and forge high-quality talents with both political integrity and talent 3. Specialize new types of military personnel to ensure that major progress has been made in the modernization of military personnel and major breakthroughs have been made in the development of talents in key areas; it is necessary to strengthen the entire army’s belief in the rule of law and thinking about the rule of law, accelerate the construction of a military rule of law system with Chinese characteristics, and accelerate the fundamental transformation of the way the military is governed.

An integrated national strategic system and capacity must be built.National defense and military modernization must be integrated into national modernization to promote the simultaneous improvement of national defense strength and economic strength. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen top-level design, strengthen demand integration, coordinate incremental stock, and simultaneously promote system and mechanism reform, system and element integration, system and standard construction, and strive to create a coordinated, balanced, and compatible development of economic construction and national defense construction. develop a new situation. The general secretary asked the central and state organs, local party committees and governments at all levels to “strengthen national defense awareness, enthusiastically support the reform of national defense and military construction, and create favorable conditions and provide strong support for a strong military.”

We must adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, and always be a soldier who is trusted by the people, supported by the people, and loved by the people.When the army wins wars, the people are the backers. The roots of the people’s army are deeply rooted in the deep soil of the people; the great power of the people’s war comes from the great strength of the people. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, “The whole army must keep the people in mind, keep in mind the sacred duty of carrying guns for the people and fighting for the people, and resolutely defend the people’s peaceful work and life. It is necessary to carry forward the fine tradition of keeping close contact with the masses and maintain close ties with the people. The relationship between water and milk, life and death, and always be the defender of the interests of the people.” The general secretary requires all officers and soldiers to actively participate in and support local economic and social construction, have the courage to undertake urgent, difficult, dangerous and heavy tasks, and use practical actions to benefit the people; of the glorious tradition, and constantly develop a rock-solid military-government-military-civilian relationship.

In another five years, we will usher in the centenary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. In the next five years, the central task of our army’s construction is to achieve the goal of the centenary of the army’s founding. Under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, the people’s army, a mighty division that obeys the party’s command, can win battles and has a good style, is marching bravely along the road of strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics!