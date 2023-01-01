Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 31st Topic: Unite and Forge ahead, Contribute to the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation——President Xi Jinping’s 2023 New Year’s Congratulatory Message Encourages Chinese Sons and Daughters Overseas

Xinhua News Agency reporter

On New Year’s Eve, President Xi Jinping delivered a New Year’s message for 2023. Our personnel stationed abroad, overseas students and overseas Chinese all expressed that President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message has greatly encouraged and inspired the Chinese people living overseas. Make your own contribution to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The grand blueprint stimulates the motivation to struggle

President Xi Jinping said in his New Year’s message that in 2022, we will successfully hold the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, drawing a grand blueprint for building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, ushering in a new journey of forging ahead horn of the times.

Qu Peng, a manager of China Chemical Engineering No. 16 Construction Co., Ltd. working in Egypt, listened carefully to President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message. He said that President Xi Jinping’s kind words have opened up our dream-seeking journey in the new year and inspired us to work harder. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the common ideal of every son and daughter of the Chinese nation. Only with down-to-earth efforts and continuous efforts can the ideal become a reality. Only by using dreams as horses and sweat as springs can we not forget our original aspirations and live up to our youth.

“President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message describes the grand blueprint for the future, and points out the goals and direction for all Chinese people to work together in the new year.” Wang Mingchu, vice-chairman of the British Chinese Students and Scholars Association, who listened to President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message through the Internet, said, as For the younger generation, we care about the prosperity of our motherland and the development of our hometown. The vast number of students studying in the UK must actively respond to President Xi Jinping’s call, cultivate family and country feelings, cultivate enterprising character, inspire youth with a fighting attitude, contribute to Chinese-style modernization, and contribute to the bright future of the Chinese nation.

“Listening to President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message, we are full of emotions and feel very excited. As overseas Chinese who are far away from the motherland, we are deeply proud of the great achievements and grand goals that the motherland has achieved.” President of the Federation of Chilean Chinese Entrepreneurs Wang Hexing said that as long as we think in one place and exert energy in one place, our goals will definitely be achieved.

He Weiming, honorary chairman of the China Association for the Promotion of National Reunification in the San Francisco Bay Area of ​​the United States, listened to President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message through the Internet in the early hours of local time. He said that relying on the great spirit of the Chinese nation, we will surely be able to overcome various difficulties and obstacles on the way forward and realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Overseas Chinese sons and daughters will be more actively involved in this great historical process. We are proud of our national mission and full of confidence and strength in our future.

Today’s achievement doubles forward confidence

In his New Year’s message, President Xi Jinping emphasized that the history is long and magnificent, and generations of people have worked hard to create today’s China. Today’s China is a China where dreams are realized one after another; a China full of vitality; a China that continues its national spirit; and a China that is closely connected with the world.

“In the past year, China has promoted the high-quality development of the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’, which will benefit the world more widely. Major international events have been successfully held one after another… The Chinese people overcome all difficulties, open roads across mountains, and build bridges when encountering waters. Today’s China shows the world the power of the Chinese nation!” said Li Guixiong, vice chairman of the Thailand Chinese Entrepreneur Association and executive director of various industry associations, Overseas Chinese firmly believe that China will continue to join hands with other countries to promote world economic recovery and common development, maintain international fairness, justice, security and stability, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“The Chinese nation is in a great era beyond any previous era, an era that continues to create great miracles that amaze the world.” Talking about the brilliant achievements of China‘s development in the past year, Deng Zhuting, chairman of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce in London, UK, was full of praise. Deng Zhuting said that with the gradual implementation of China‘s epidemic prevention and control optimization and adjustment measures, China‘s economic and social vitality will be further released. It is believed that China will overcome the current difficulties with practical actions, promote economic development to continue on a high-quality track, and continue to serve the region and the world. Development brings more benefits. “We have full confidence and expectations for China‘s future development!”

Qian Qiguo, president of the Australian Alliance for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, said that in the past year, China‘s economy has developed steadily and various undertakings have made continuous progress. The new year breeds new hope. I wish the motherland prosperity and the people happiness and well-being.

Lang Jie Tsering, commander of the 26th batch of Chinese peacekeeping troops to Congo (Kinshasa) said that in the past year, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core united and led the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to move forward rain or shine, and coordinated the epidemic prevention and control. Control and economic development, has achieved world-renowned achievements. “Next year will be the 20th anniversary of China‘s peacekeeping mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. All our peacekeeping officers and soldiers will uphold the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, inherit the spirit of peacekeeping, faithfully fulfill our mission, and maintain world peace!”

Members of the 19th Chinese medical team to Senegal watch President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s greetings on satellite TV at the Dakar station. Wu Qiming, the captain of the medical team, said that the prosperity of the great motherland is due to the strong leadership of the party, the solidarity of the broad masses of the people, and the national spirit of unity in the face of difficulties. “China has always cherished peace and development. All our team members will uphold the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, care about the motherland on the way to aid Africa, and seize the day and night, with the mission of boundless love, superb medical technology and rigorous work attitude A good image of Chinese health workers.”

Unite as one to create a better future

In his New Year’s message, President Xi Jinping said that in tomorrow’s China, struggle creates miracles; strength comes from unity; hope is placed on the youth.

Huang Guoliang, general manager of ECCOM, said that the future development of China requires the joint efforts of all the people. In the past year, the world has not been peaceful. As an overseas businessman, I have a deep understanding of this. The current complex world economic environment is full of challenges, but there are also opportunities. We should strengthen our confidence, continue to expand the market, and promote the steady and long-term development of the giant ship of the Chinese economy.

“As long as you work hard at the moment, you will be able to turn the grand goal into a beautiful reality.” Tang Zhengang, president of the Overseas Chinese Culture and Education Association in the UAE, said. As a practitioner in the cultural and tourism industry who has lived overseas for many years, Tang Zhengang has been using practical actions to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Arab states. In the new year, he hopes to contribute to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message reviewed China‘s development and achievements over the past year, and inspired all Chinese people, including overseas Chinese, to stride forward to a better future.” said Wang Junxiao, president of the Brazilian Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China. As President Xi Jinping said, in tomorrow’s China, strength comes from unity. China is a country with a large population, and only by uniting as one can we achieve our great goal. The Brazil Association for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China will continue to make active efforts in uniting compatriots on both sides of the strait, promoting the great cause of peaceful reunification of the motherland, safeguarding the interests of overseas Chinese, and enhancing exchanges between China and Brazil. “We firmly believe that the complete reunification of China and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will surely be achieved if all the sons and daughters of China are united and united as one!”

“The prosperity of youth leads to the prosperity of the country, and China‘s development depends on the young people’s courage and responsibility.” Yu Yang, director of the All-French Chinese Doctoral Students Association, said that President Xi Jinping’s message to the youth in his New Year’s message greatly encouraged overseas students. As a student studying in France, in the new year, while consolidating his scientific research foundation and successfully completing his studies, he will help China and France establish closer cooperative relations in the fields of science and technology and humanities.

“A strong youth is a strong country. As a scholar, I firmly believe that with the strong support of the country, China‘s science and technology will surely achieve considerable development.” Bi Tianwei, president of the Chinese International Students and Scholars Friendship Association of Waseda University, is full of confidence in the future.

Guo Zhiping, the leader of the 22nd batch of China (Yunnan) medical aid team to Uganda, said that the young members of the medical team are far away from the motherland and know that they have an important mission. The team members were deeply encouraged by President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message. They will make full use of their professional knowledge and skills to do a good job in medical assistance, contribute to enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and Ukrainian people, and promoting the construction of a human health community. Bloom the ideal flower in the new journey.

