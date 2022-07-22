Poster Design: Zhao Danyang

Xinhua News Agency, Hefei, July 21. Title: Anhui: Technological progress adds impetus to innovation and development creates a new chapter

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited Anhui twice, participated in the deliberation of the Anhui delegation of the National People’s Congress, and made a series of important instructions to guide the development of Anhui. In accordance with the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping “to achieve greater achievements in the construction of a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and domestic and international dual cycles to promote each other, and to make new and greater progress in accelerating the construction of a beautiful Anhui”, Anhui has consolidated innovation. Based on the foundation, strengthen and optimize the real economy, shoulder the responsibility of food security, give full play to ecological advantages, solidly promote the cause of people’s livelihood, and strive to achieve greater achievements on the new journey.

Add powerful impetus to high-quality development with technological innovation

On the light blue screen, the Yangtze River flows into the sea for thousands of miles, the Huaihe River, Qiantang River, Taihu Lake, and Chaohu Lake are like mirrors, and cities are dotted with each other… This is the “Chaohu No. 1” synthetic aperture radar satellite from space on July 12. The returned high-definition picture of the Yangtze River Delta region.

In February this year, the “Chaohu-1” satellite, independently developed by Anhui, was launched into space. “We are based in the Yangtze River Delta and serve the world,” said Sheng Lei, Executive Deputy General Manager of Tiandi Information Network Research Institute (Anhui) Co., Ltd. Thanks to the advantages of the Yangtze River Delta’s R&D collaboration, industrial support, and human resources, Anhui is building a satellite The aerospace information industry chain from manufacturing to application terminals and operation services aims to form an industrial scale of 100 billion yuan by the end of the “14th Five-Year Plan”.

In August 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the Anhui Innovation Museum, emphasizing that Anhui should accelerate its integration into the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and achieve leapfrog development, the key to innovation. It is necessary to further consolidate the foundation for innovation, accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and accelerate the cultivation of emerging industries.

Set up the country’s first national laboratory and jointly build the country’s first deep space exploration laboratory. Two comprehensive national science centers in Hefei, Anhui and Zhangjiang, Shanghai will carry out “two hearts and create together”, aiming to become an important source of scientific and technological innovation in the country… Anhui Benchmarking the world-class, insist on strengthening frontier exploration and forward-looking layout, and increase the strength of key core technologies.

Participants visit the “Nine Chapters” quantum computing prototype model at the 2021 Quantum Industry Conference held in Hefei (photo taken on September 18, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu

The advent of “Nine Chapters” and “Zu Chongzhi” has made China‘s quantum computer a world leader in computing power, and the national scientific installation “artificial sun” has set a world record of 120 million degrees Celsius “burning” for 101 seconds… Over the past decade, a number of major scientific and technological achievements have been made in Anhui birth.

At the Hefei Institute of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the staff upgraded the All-Superconducting Tokamak Fusion Experimental Device (EAST) known as the “artificial sun” (photo taken on April 13, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Junxi

Explore new mechanisms to solve the “difficulty in transforming achievements” in colleges and universities, create a large technology market to solve the “difficulty in pricing results”, and improve the financial system to solve the “difficulty in financing guarantees” for science and technology enterprises… Anhui has become an important “experimental field” for my country’s scientific and technological system reform. The number of high-tech enterprises has grown rapidly from 1,742 in 2012 to 11,368 in 2021.

Empower traditional industries with new technologies. Over the past ten years, Anhui’s integrated circuit industry, new display industry, intelligent voice industry, etc. have accelerated development, and 4 industrial clusters have been selected as the first national strategic emerging industry clusters. The added value of manufacturing and the digital economy both exceeded 1 trillion yuan.

On May 26, 2022, at Hefei Tongfu Microelectronics Co., Ltd. in Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone, Anhui Province, employees work on the film loading production line. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xie Chen)

Focusing on the two key words of integration and high quality, Anhui has accelerated its integration into the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, and has led the establishment of several industry alliances such as the Yangtze River Delta Artificial Intelligence Industry Chain Alliance. In 2021, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang will invest in 4,167 projects of more than 100 million yuan under construction in Anhui, and the actual funds in place will exceed 900 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 22.6%.

People watch intelligent robots in action at the 2021 World Manufacturing Conference in Hefei (photo taken on November 19, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu

Take innovation as the first driving force, and use technology to drive high-quality development. In 2021, the output value of Anhui’s strategic emerging industries will account for 41% of the total industrial output value above designated size.

In the past ten years, Anhui’s annual GDP has increased from 1.72 trillion yuan to 4.3 trillion yuan, and the per capita GDP has exceeded 10,000 US dollars. center” span.

Continue to deepen rural reform and shoulder the responsibility for food security

On July 14, the National Bureau of Statistics announced that the total output of summer grain in Anhui this year was 34.448 billion catties, an increase of 450 million catties over the previous year.

In the midsummer season, the wheat has returned to the warehouse, and busy figures can be seen in the fields: in southern Anhui, early rice is harvested with sickle; in northern Anhui, weeding in corn and soybean fields is busy…

“This year not only is the wheat output higher than last year, but it also sells 30 cents more per pound. The benefits have increased. Our grain growers are very motivated.” Song Laibao, a major grain grower in Guoyang County, Bozhou City, said that through scientific planting, his wheat has grown year after year. With the increase in income, the yield per mu has increased from about 900 catties in 2010 to about 1,500 catties this year.

In Duanchong Village, Xiaomiao Town, Shushan District, Hefei City, a harvester loads wheat to ensure that the grains are returned to the warehouse (taken on May 25, 2022, drone photo). Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Chen Sanhu)

As the fourth largest grain-producing province in the country, Anhui resolutely shoulders its responsibility for food security: formulates two lists of provincial-level food security party and government responsibilities, sets up special funds to support high-quality grain production, and promotes “strengthening agriculture with science and technology, strengthening agriculture with machinery, Promoting Farmers’ Income Increase”.

In the past ten years, Anhui has reached a new level in “growing a variety of grains and growing good grains”. In 2021, Anhui’s total grain output will reach 81.752 billion catties, a record high, an increase of more than 15% over 2012, and the planting area of ​​high-quality special wheat and rice will account for more than 60%.

The continued bumper harvest of grain is inseparable from the continuous deepening of rural reform.

Xiaogang Village, Fengyang County, Chuzhou City, is the birthplace of the nationally-known large-scale package. Since 2016, driven by the reform of the collective asset shareholding system and the reform of the “three changes” (resources to assets, funds to share capital, and farmers to shareholders), the collective economy of Xiaogang Village has grown and grown, and has distributed dividends for five consecutive years. Dividends exceeded 10 million yuan. “The development of the village has been rapid, and the amount of dividends has increased. This is a benefit brought by the reform.” said villager Yin Yurong.

In April 2016, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a symposium on rural reform in Xiaogang Village, pointing out that the solution to various contradictions and problems faced by agricultural and rural development depends fundamentally on deepening reforms.

Adhering to the problem orientation, Anhui has continued to deepen rural reform. Since 2017, it has successively launched 49 reform tasks, and continued to explore the reform of the rural collective property rights system and the reform of the homestead system. Taking the “three changes” reform as an example, all localities actively guide farmers to invest resources (land, water, etc.), capital and other elements in the main business entity, and farmers become shareholders, participate in the distribution of benefits, and receive income such as dividends. By 2021, the proportion of villages implementing the “three changes” reform in the province will increase to 72%, the proportion of villages with strong collective economy will increase to 12%, and the total number of family farms and farmers’ professional cooperatives will rank first and fifth in the country respectively. .

The changes in “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” are concentrated in the promotion of poverty alleviation and revitalization. “Relying on the good policy of targeted poverty alleviation, my family can earn RMB 50,000 to 60,000 a year when they move from the earthen house to the building, and the days get better!” said Chen Zeshen, a villager in Dawan Village, Huashi Township, Jinzhai County, Lu’an City.

Chen Zeshen, a villager in Dawan Village, Huashi Township, Jinzhai County, arranges shelves with local specialties (photo taken on May 11, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Du Yu

In Anhui, where poverty alleviation is a heavy task, in 2014, 3,000 impoverished villages and 4.84 million impoverished populations were identified. Adhering to targeted poverty alleviation, Anhui has further promoted the “Ten Major Projects” for poverty alleviation, and paid close attention to the implementation of various tasks. By 2020, all 31 poverty-stricken counties will be removed from poverty, and all poor people will be lifted out of poverty, and will continue to move towards rural revitalization.

Protect the ecological environment and improve people’s livelihood

In the midsummer evening, the breeze is coming from Shili Jiangwan Park in Wuhu, and there are people on the riverside trail. The “production coastline” that used to be full of small wharves, small shipyards and small storage yards has become an unforgettable Yangtze River landscape.

A good ecological environment is the most inclusive people’s well-being. Over the past ten years, Anhui, which has “three mountains, three rivers and two lakes”, has focused on sustainable development and calculated long-term accounts, and adhered to the road of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

The people protect the Yangtze River, and the Yangtze River benefits the people. Anhui has delineated three ecological defense lines along the Yangtze River, dismantled illegal docks, implemented a comprehensive ban on catching and withdrawing from catching, and basically monitored the water quality of the main inflow river sewage outfall.

In addition to the Yangtze River, more than 110,000 people in the Huaihe River have moved from the “water pocket” to a safe area, exploring the way people get along with nature in the process from fighting for land with water to people retreating into the water; the comprehensive management of Chaohu Lake has completed a total investment of 39 billion yuan , strive to create the most beautiful business card in Hefei…

This is the view of Chaohu Lake taken on November 28, 2019.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Duan

In April 2016, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out during his inspection in Anhui that it is necessary to start from the most intense, prominent and urgent issues reflected by the masses, and to enhance the pertinence, effectiveness and sustainability of people’s livelihood work.

Moving into a new home, she also “moved” away the big stone that had been in Zhao Li’s heart for a long time: her family used to live in a coal mining subsidence area in Liuqiao Town, Suixi County, Huaibei City. . With the help of the local government, the family lived in a spacious and bright three-bedroom and two-living room. The first thing was to install a telescopic clothes drying rack.

The coal mining subsidence area was once a “pain point” for people’s livelihood in northern Anhui and other places. Anhui has accelerated the pace of centralized relocation, developmental resettlement and developmental governance in recent years. Up to now, Huaibei alone has invested more than 15 billion yuan and resettled more than 200,000 people.

This is the Nanhu Wetland Park in Huaibei, Anhui, taken on November 25, 2021 (drone photo). In recent years, Huaibei City has actively planned ecological management, repaired coal mining subsidence areas, continuously improved the environment, and built many ecological parks with clear water and green shores.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu

A people-centered development philosophy has been firmly established. In the past ten years, Anhui has insisted on doing well in the livelihood affairs of the people, and implemented 76 livelihood projects on a rolling basis, accumulating 4.9 trillion yuan in expenditures related to people’s livelihood. This year, Anhui launched 10 actions to warm the hearts of the people, including meals for the elderly and childcare, and new livelihood projects such as the water diversion project for people in northern Anhui, and food safety “check me out” to continuously enhance people’s sense of gain and happiness. sense of security.

Following the direction of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the children of JAC fought bravely, adhered to reform and opening up, insisted on high-quality development, and made great efforts to make new and greater progress in accelerating the construction of a beautiful Anhui. (Reporters Liu Jing, Xu Haitao, Jiang Gang, Chen Nuo)

