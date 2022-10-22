Extraordinary achievements are inspiring, grand visions are inspiring. In the past few days, various enterprises in our city have organized party members and cadres to study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China by holding study meetings and other forms. Everyone expressed that they will unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and they will work hard to continue to promote the innovative development and high-quality development of enterprises, so as to make greater contributions to accelerating the construction of a modern and international beautiful provincial capital city.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed that the focus of economic development should be placed on the real economy, promote new-type industrialization, and accelerate the construction of a manufacturing power, a quality power, a space power, a transportation power, a network power, and a digital China. The majority of party members and cadres of enterprises in our city are greatly encouraged.

“Vigorously develop the real economy, focusing on the manufacturing industry. As a member of CRRC, we shoulder the historical responsibility of the country. We must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and serve railway transportation and urban transportation.” For the development orientation, with the goal of creating a ‘double-effect stone car, a multi-functional stone car, an innovative stone car, and a safe stone car’, we will build a positive, healthy and upward quality new ecology in an all-round way.” Zhang Jianwu, general manager of CRRC Qiche Group Shijiazhuang Company, said, The company will further strengthen independent innovation, develop internal skills, continuously introduce new technologies, new products and new services, and continue to become stronger, better and bigger.

Liu Fuxin, Secretary of the Party Committee of Jizhong Equipment Group Shimei Machinery Co., Ltd., said: “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has pointed out the direction for the development of our equipment manufacturing enterprises. In the next few years, we will maintain the annual R&D investment of the enterprise at more than 6%, and at the same time strengthen production. Through university-research cooperation, products continue to develop towards high-end, green, informatized and intelligent directions. Improve the incentive mechanism for scientific and technological personnel, cultivate industry-leading talents and high-level R&D teams, and insist on respecting labor, knowledge, talents, and creativity. A number of new products with leading technology in the industry provide a strong impetus for the high-quality development of enterprises.”

He Yazhuo, the leader of Hebei Provincial Employee Innovation Studio and the owner of Workshop 208 of Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharmaceutical Group Manufacturing Center, said when he talked about his learning experience: “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has greatly inspired the hearts of our industrial workers. , consciously practice the spirit of model workers, labor, and craftsmanship, complete production tasks with high quality, and make more contributions to the competitive development of the enterprise.”

The majority of party members and cadres in Changshan Textile Group and other enterprises have also studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China through various forms such as TV, Internet, and newspapers in the form of collective study or individual self-study. Everyone said that they were deeply encouraged. In the future, they will devote themselves to post practice with a more energetic and promising mental state, fuller enthusiasm for work, and a more solid work style, and continue to solve key and difficult problems, so as to better stimulate the innovation vitality of enterprises and Efficiency, strive to create a new situation of high-quality development of enterprises, and make their own contributions to the high-quality economic development of the city. (Chief reporter Fan Yulei)