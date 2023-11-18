Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter to Receive Palliative Care at Home in Georgia

Former First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter, to Receive Palliative Care at Home

Rosalynn Carter, former first lady of the United States, will receive palliative care at her home in Plains, Georgia, as reported by the Carter Center in a statement released on Friday. The 96-year-old former first lady will be receiving care at home, spending time with her family and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

The couple, who were both born in Plains, will share this time together in their hometown. In February, it was revealed that Jimmy Carter also began receiving palliative care at home after a series of hospital admissions.

In an interview earlier this year, the couple’s grandson, Jason Carter, acknowledged that the Carters are “reaching the end,” but remain together and in love. Last year, Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia.

As a prominent figure in American political and social life, Carter has been a strong advocate for improving access to care and reducing the stigma around mental health problems. The Carter family stated that one in 10 American seniors has dementia and emphasized the need for support for those affected by mental health issues.

Known for her work in caregiving, Rosalynn Carter founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers and has been dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of caregiving and support for caregivers.

Despite their delicate state of health, the couple made a public appearance in September when they attended a festival in Plains. The Carter Center organized a series of activities to commemorate the 99th anniversary of President Carter, including a “mosaic” with audiovisual congratulations from citizens and personalities.

Jimmy Carter, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, has also faced health challenges in recent years. He underwent cancer treatment in 2015 after a small mass was removed from his liver, and later suffered from several falls that limited his mobility.

The news of Rosalynn Carter receiving palliative care at home has resonated with many around the country, as the Carter family continues to be celebrated for their remarkable legacy of service to humanity.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

Share this: Facebook

X

