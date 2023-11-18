Home » Possible Delays and Flight Cancellations at El Dorado Airport Reported by Latam and Avianca
Business

Possible Delays and Flight Cancellations at El Dorado Airport Reported by Latam and Avianca

by admin
Possible Delays and Flight Cancellations at El Dorado Airport Reported by Latam and Avianca

Avianca and Latam report delays and possible flight cancellations at El Dorado airport

This Friday, November 17, the airlines Latam and Avianca reported that there may be delays in some of their flights or even possible cancellations at the El Dorado airport. Apparently, these unforeseen events were generated by the reorganization of air traffic that Aerocivil is carrying out this Friday at the airport in the country’s capital.

“According to information from Civil Aeronautics, today there are limitations in air traffic control, therefore, delays of up to four hours may occur on some flights,” Avianca expressed through its official account on social media.

The airlines invited their passengers to check the status of their flights through official communication channels and to review the official portals, as information on the affected flights will be shared through these means.

“For passengers with flights today from or to Bogotá who are interested in requesting changes to their itinerary, they may reschedule their flight within the same route, for the next three (3) days, without any additional charge and subject to availability of chairs,” Latam stated in an official statement.

Both Latam and Avianca invited their passengers to self-manage their trips by entering its official website or mobile application.

Aerocivil explained that various situations arose on Friday morning, however, the operation is now proceeding normally, although some may have been left behind due to the situation that arose.

El Dorado International Airport, the epicenter of connectivity, moves 60% of the country’s international travelers. The airport’s immigration area has a capacity for 310 travelers in the emigration area and 420 in immigration. For this end of the year, it is estimated that the maximum number of simultaneous flights that will arrive in an hour will be 12, which is equivalent to more than 2,100 passengers. This figure will be reached at 7 pm.

You may also like

Compact center-right in Sardinia. The sign: “No tripe...

ä¸å›½1æœˆæ–°å»ºä½ ​​å®…ä»·æ ¼å Œæ¯”é™ å¹…æ‰©å¤§ – å Žå°”è¡—æ—¥æŠ¥

JPMorgan: USA is heading towards stagflation – what...

The Magnificent Seven of American Technology: Is a...

Edenred Italia is bursting with health, revenues jump...

Overall net inflow of foreign investment into China...

Solar company Meyer Burger: Explosive investor call raises...

BTp Returns Value February-March 2024: Last Chance?

éš”å¤œå¸‚åœºå›žé¡¾ï¼šåŽŸæ²¹æœŸè´§æ”¶é«˜ï¼Œç¾Žå›½åŽŸæ²¹åº“å˜å¢žå¹…å° äºŽé¢„æœŸ – å Žå°”è¡—æ—¥æŠ¥

CFO: What the financial experts at startups have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy