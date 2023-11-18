Possible Delays and Flight Cancellations at El Dorado Airport Reported by Latam and Avianca

Avianca and Latam report delays and possible flight cancellations at El Dorado airport

This Friday, November 17, the airlines Latam and Avianca reported that there may be delays in some of their flights or even possible cancellations at the El Dorado airport. Apparently, these unforeseen events were generated by the reorganization of air traffic that Aerocivil is carrying out this Friday at the airport in the country’s capital.

“According to information from Civil Aeronautics, today there are limitations in air traffic control, therefore, delays of up to four hours may occur on some flights,” Avianca expressed through its official account on social media.

The airlines invited their passengers to check the status of their flights through official communication channels and to review the official portals, as information on the affected flights will be shared through these means.

“For passengers with flights today from or to Bogotá who are interested in requesting changes to their itinerary, they may reschedule their flight within the same route, for the next three (3) days, without any additional charge and subject to availability of chairs,” Latam stated in an official statement.

Both Latam and Avianca invited their passengers to self-manage their trips by entering its official website or mobile application.

Aerocivil explained that various situations arose on Friday morning, however, the operation is now proceeding normally, although some may have been left behind due to the situation that arose.

El Dorado International Airport, the epicenter of connectivity, moves 60% of the country’s international travelers. The airport’s immigration area has a capacity for 310 travelers in the emigration area and 420 in immigration. For this end of the year, it is estimated that the maximum number of simultaneous flights that will arrive in an hour will be 12, which is equivalent to more than 2,100 passengers. This figure will be reached at 7 pm.