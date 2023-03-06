Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav reached the village of Arif and Sars

The friendship of the two and Arif’s spirit of humanity was praised

300 More media coverage, with millions of people watching the videos on social media

Hyderabad: 06. March

Muhammad Arif of “Mandka Village” under Jamu Block, Gauriganj Tehsil of Amethi District, Uttar Pradesh State and his friend the stork has been in the headlines of social media, national and international media for the last one week. Only Muhammad Arif’s Instagram account. But Sars and Arif’s videos have been viewed by millions of social media users so far and this trend is still going on.

According to Muhammad Arif, since his video went viral two weeks ago, till today he 300 More than national, state and international media representatives have approached the village for coverage and this is still going on. While a large number of people from different places also visit the village and Arif’s farm to see the friendship between this stork and Arif. are arriving, including women and youth, and children.

Same time tomorrow 5 On the evening of March, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav reached Saris and his friend Muhammad Arif to see their strange friendship. met and saw his bird friend the stork. On this occasion, on the signals of Arif, the stork performed impressive tricks in front of him, which surprised Akhilesh Yadav. And got complete details about the stork from Mohammad Arif.

Talking to the media on this occasion, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Akhilesh Yadav said that he was surprised to see the detailed report on BBC about Mohammad Arif of Amethi district and this Sars and wanted to congratulate Arif. Akhilesh Yadav greatly appreciated the friendship between Arif and the stork and congratulated Muhammad Arif for setting an example of humanitarianism by picking up this stork lying injured in the field a year ago and brought it to his home and one and a half years ago. He was treated for a month. Since then, Saras started living with his benefactor like a friend. He said that this is rarely seen.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that it is a great thing for a stork to become a friend of a human. Arif has given a message for those people who are attached to life, have a passion for animals and birds, that we should save the species of these animals and birds.

Akhilesh Yadav revealed that just as the peacock is the national bird of the country, the stork is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh. He said that there is a large number of storks in his area. Organizations were formed in the name of Village Storks Mitar, to support bird lovers and rescuers financially and to protect storks by starting regular stork rescue campaigns.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that he had also organized SARS conservation in which 11 Representatives of the countries attended which was a big deal. Also, Birds to save the birds on the banks of the Chambal. BirdsFestival# The festival was also organized. Birds Festival was organized in Uttar Pradesh for three years with the help of the organizers of the British Birds Festival and for this the work of creating a research conservation society and center in Uttar Pradesh was also started and that work was done by the present Govt. are incomplete.

