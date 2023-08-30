Former Vice Minister of the United Front Work Department Expelled from Party and Public Office for Serious Violations

Former Vice Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee and Former Director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs, Cui Maohu, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and stripped of his public office. This decision was made by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervisory Committee after finding Cui guilty of serious violations of discipline and law.

The investigation revealed that Cui Maohu had lost his ideals and beliefs, ignored his original mission, and lacked political awareness. He failed to implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and engaged in political performance projects by occupying farmland in violation of regulations. He also neglected his responsibility to govern the party strictly and deliberately resisted organizational review.

In addition, Cui was found to have indulged in extravagance and pleasure, accepting banquets, and engaging in activities that could affect the fair execution of his official duties. He also failed to report personal matters as required and did not truthfully explain problems during talks, selection, and appointment of cadres, which violated regulations. Cui also accepted gifts and money against regulations and allowed his relatives and other individuals to take advantage of their positions for personal gain. He engaged in activities involving power-sex and money-sex transactions. Cui was also found to have sought profit in the appointment of cadres and illegally accepted a significant amount of property.

Cui Maohu’s actions seriously violated the political discipline, organizational discipline, integrity discipline, work discipline, and life discipline of the party. He is also suspected of accepting bribes. Following the regulations on disciplinary sanctions of the Communist Party of China and the laws on supervision and governmental sanctions, Cui has been expelled from the party and dismissed from public office. His qualification as a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been terminated. His illegal income has been confiscated, and his suspected crimes have been transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution.

This action demonstrates the Communist Party of China‘s commitment to upholding discipline and integrity within its ranks. The party will continue to take strict measures against those who violate its principles and undermine its mission.

