Formez PA participates in the workshop "Professions and skills for the changing Public Administration"
Created on: 8 March 2023
Il March 9 will be held at Roma il workshop Professions and skills for the changing Public Administration, organized by Unioncamere.
Il President of Formez PA, Alberto Bonisoliwill participate in the event where the volume will be presented Competency Management. A Model for the Management and Development of people in the PA by Bruno Carapella and Antonio Nisio edited by FrancoAngeli.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – 12:15