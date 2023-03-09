Large container ships are high-end products in the shipbuilding industry. Today, the world‘s largest container ship independently developed by a Chinese company was officially delivered, capable of carrying 240,000 tons of cargo.

According to CCTV reports, the world‘s largest ultra-large container ship “Mediterranean Tessa” independently developed by my country was delivered at China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard.

This type of ship has a total length of 399.99 meters, a molded width of 61.5 meters, and a molded depth of 33.2 meters. It can load a record-setting 24,116 standard containers at a time.It is currently the container ship with the largest packing capacity in the world, and it is a veritable “Big Mac” and “Cargo King” at sea.

For the first time, the “Mediterranean Tessa” adopts a bubble drag reduction system and a shaft generator system, which can reduce carbon emissions by about 6,000 tons throughout the year.

There are 4 ships in the whole series, all of which are expected to be delivered by the end of June.This type of ship is independently designed by Hudong Zhonghua and has completely independent intellectual property rights.

According to the official website, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a backbone core enterprise under China State Shipbuilding Corporation, with assets exceeding 38 billion yuan.

The production and supporting base is nearly 4.8 million square meters, the wharf shoreline is 7,300 meters, 19 mooring wharves, 5 300,000-ton VLCC dry docks, 8 gantry cranes over 600 tons, a large number of automation equipment, and international advanced planes , Surface segmentation production line.