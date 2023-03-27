Artificial intelligence, the ‘FAST’ project for small towns presented in Palermo Artificial intelligence arrives in small Italian municipalities to speed up bureaucracy and facilitate the digital transition. In fact, thanks to a project by the Department of Public Administration carried out in collaboration with Formez PA, Public Administration officials will only need a “click” to be guided in filling out forms, requests or administrative documents. The “FAST Piccoli Comuni” project was presented on 3 March in Palermo, at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce, during the meeting on the theme “Artificial intelligence and digitization of the Public Administration: evidence from the Formez 2022 Report”. > Go to the article Over a thousand registered for the four online seminars, who recorded active participation with comments and questions addressed to the speakers. A clear appreciation for the work done by the Center for International Studies and Activities. The Report, divided into four volumes, was presented last February 2 at the headquarters of the Italian Foreign Press Association. Some phenomena that emerged from the analysis of data on competitions contained in the Formez PA Report were taken up by LinkedIn News, the newsletter dedicated to insights and trends in the world of work. LinkedIn News has relaunched the analysis by the President of Formez PA aimed at highlighting how a new phenomenon has emerged in the world of public tenders after the pandemic: a growing number of winners give up their jobs, preferring another job within the Public Administration. On 17 March, the final meeting of the workshop "The creation of territorial public value in the regions will be held at the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces. Towards the PIAO", the last stage of an 11-month process for the preparation of the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization. Formez PA participated in the study day "Governing uncertainty. Prospects of social innovation", promoted and organized by the Municipality of Bari and ANCI. The Institute brought the ongoing experience of the pilot program FIS – Fondo Innovazione Sociale. The day was an opportunity to explore the new role of public administrations for social innovation. Formez PA is committed to supporting the Public Administration in the acquisition of skills, tools and methods useful for the prevention and removal of discrimination against vulnerable subjects and at risk of social exclusion. The "PARI" project launches a training course aimed at civil servants to protect diversity and inclusion. Formez PA supports the Public Administrations through actions aimed at creating a culture of respect and equal opportunities with two interventions of national importance. The third webinar of the new edition of "Lessons from Europe" will be held on 16 March dedicated to the European CERV program for the protection and promotion of the rights and values ​​enshrined in the EU Treaties, the Charter of Fundamental Rights and the international Conventions in matter of human rights. There is time until March 15 to sign up. The course is created in collaboration with the Department for Digital Transformation and AgID and illustrates what inclusive and user-centered digital services are, how they are created, which professionals are involved and which operational tools are available on Designers Italia. The publication collects the project works elaborated at the conclusion of the last edition of the managerial training course for the General Managers of the Companies and Entities of the Regional Health Service, activated by the Campania Region and created with the support of Formez PA. The volume enhances the results of the training activity, offering solutions suitable for the current needs of the Regional Health Service, in the light of the reconversion processes required by the emergency period of COVID 19 and in view of the PNRR. On 12 March, Sergio Talamo, Director of Institutional Communication and Relations with the Public Administrations of Formez was awarded the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Champion Award. The award ceremony took place in the foyer of the Petruzzelli Theater in Bari, in the presence of the president of the National Order of Journalists Carlo Bartoli and the president of the Order of Journalists of Puglia Piero Ricci. FAST Small Municipalities Project Formez PA selects 2 graduates with experience in the field of administrative simplification of the Public Administration to support small municipalities in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. Applications by March 20th. The final rankings of the two Formez PA calls for the hiring of 50 people on fixed-term contracts are online. New recruits will participate in a training course that will focus on the tools and methodologies to be used to work on the Institute's projects. 