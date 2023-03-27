March 26, 202318:41

He had been hospitalized for a few days in the hospital due to the worsening of his physical conditions linked to a serious illness









The actor and director died in Ravenna Ivan Marescotti. She was 77 years old. He had been hospitalized for a few days in the hospital due to the worsening of his physical conditions linked to a serious illness. He leaves behind his wife Erika, whom he married a year ago, and daughter Iliad from his previous marriage.

In February 2022 he announced the decision to retire from the stage to devote himself exclusively to the “Teatro Accademia Marescotti” in Ravenna.

Among his unforgettable interpretations Dr. Randazzo in “Johnny Stecchino” by Benigni. Among others, he has worked with Leo de Berardinis, Mario Martone, Carlo Cecchi, Giampiero Solari, Giorgio Albertazzi, Marco Martinelli.

The film debut is dated 1989, with a small part in the film “The Belt”. In the same year he met Silvio Soldini and took part in the film “L’aria serena dell’Ovest”.

Career in the cinema He has acted in over fifty films, working with directors such as Anthony Minghella, Ridley Scott and Roberto Benigni (“Johnny Stecchino” and “The Monster”), Marco Risi, Pupi Avati, Marco Tullio Giordana, Maurizio Nichetti, Carlo Mazzacurati and with Gennaro Nunziante in film by Checco Zalone. “We become criminals”, directed by Luca Trovellesi Cesana and Alessandro Tarabelli is his last film. He has had 6 nominations for the Silver Ribbon, which he won in 2004 for his performance in the short film Life Insurance by Tommaso Cariboni and Augusto Modigliani.

Le fiction in tv Many fictions, starting from “La Neve nel vetro” by Florestano Vancini (1984) up to “Ma’kari”, directed by Michele Soavi (2021), passing through “Don Matteo” and “Che Dio ci Ai” and many other titles.

In the theatre Deeply tied to his native Romagna, Marescotti, who was born in Bagnocavallo, began in the 1990s an in-depth work of recovery of the Romagna language, returning to the theater with texts by Raffaello Baldini, to then reread and rewrite Dante in his own way ( Dante, a pata’ca inspired by the Divine Comedy) and Ariosto (Bagnacava’l, a contamination between the low Romagna and the Orlando Furioso).

