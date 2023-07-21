Home » Forstinger bankruptcy: Eleven branches close, one of them in Upper Austria
The possibility of employment at other Forstinger locations should be discussed with the affected employees in individual meetings.

A few weeks ago, Forstinger slipped into bankruptcy for the third time. The car accessories chain is aiming for a restructuring. The tightening of the branch network is a measure to ensure the continuation of the company “to strengthen the network as a whole”, according to the company. The service and workshop offerings are to be expanded at the remaining locations.

The locations affected by the shutdown in Hagenbrunn, Imst, Murau, Pinkafeld, Ried/Innkreis, St. Johann/Tyrol, Traisen, Traiskirchen, Vomp, Waidhofen/Thaya and Zistersdorf will remain open until the end of August.

On July 6, Forstinger submitted an application to the St. Pölten regional court to initiate restructuring proceedings without self-administration with a quota of 20 percent. Drastic changes in the general conditions due to Corona, inflation and loss of purchasing power among customers made the step necessary, it was said at the time.

The annual turnover of the company was around 90 million euros. The chain currently has more than 600 employees.

