The use of Wi-Fi in Latin America becomes an indispensable tool for development. According to the World Bank, Colombia ranked 22 out of the 198 nations with the best global ranking for digital government, while Mexico stands out for its high level of connectivity with 100.6 million people who have access to the Internet.

Hence, Data Wi-Fi, a Colombian company that was born in 2016, will go from being a venture to being a multinational that develops Wi-Fi data and marketing technologies. The company, which was founded by María Claudia Osorio, Edwin Pardo and Andrés Gómez, lands in Mexico after having achieved more than 40 million unique users throughout Latin America.

andres gomez, Co-CEO & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Datawifi, says that; “We arrived in Mexico because it is one of the largest markets in Latin America and every day companies seek to monetize Wi-Fi more, but they do not have the knowledge and time for that, in this way, they bet on automation because they can have greater control and knowledge about the visitors that use your internet, this allows you to make better decisions for your business”.

In 2022, this startup has already positioned itself in that country with its Wi-Fi marketing and data analytics services to continue consolidating itself as one of the largest Colombian Wi-Fi technology companies in Latam. It is currently in 9 countries: Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Venezuela and is the main ally of sectors such as government, retail, shopping centers, mass transportation, airports, bank branches, among others.

With their technology, they promote the monetization and data use strategy of the different industries so that they give greater value to the information they collect, integrate their monetization chains, optimize costs and implement better experiences in their services.