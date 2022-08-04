New progress has been made in the case of Peking University professor Chen Chunhua’s academic fraud. According to the information released by Peking University on its official Weibo: Recently, our school has conducted an investigation on the situation of Teacher Chen Chunhua. On August 3, the National Development Research Institute of our school received Mr. Chen Chunhua’s resignation application, and the school terminated his employment contract according to the procedures.

On August 3, Chen Chunhua also published an article on the WeChat public account of “Spring Flowers Blossoms” saying that she graduated from the South China Institute of Technology majoring in radio technology, and then stayed at the school to teach Ma Zhe courses for eight years. After that, he decided to study the MBA program of the National University of Singapore, and later found Su Dongshui, who is the chief professor of management at Fudan University. After recommendation, Chen Chunhua studied at the European University of Ireland DBA, and Professor Su Dongshui also became Chen Chunhua’s thesis tutor. Finally, after two years of study from 1999 to 2001, Chen Chunhua passed the examination to obtain a doctorate degree.

Zhao Xiangyang, an associate professor at the School of Economics and Management of Beijing Normal University, pointed out that Chen Chunhua’s doctoral degree is not high in gold content. There are reasons of the times and circumstances. It does not mean that Chen Chunhua does not have real talents and practical learning. However, the domestic management training market is extremely deformed, and the price is inflated.

Regarding the academic disturbance, Chen Chunhua said in the article that in February 2003, the “Regulations on Sino-Foreign Cooperation in Running Schools” were promulgated, and the implementation time was September of the same year. Later, she learned that the doctorate degree she obtained was not certified. “This study experience was before the promulgation of the National Regulations on Sino-Foreign Cooperation in Running Schools and the relevant regulations on the certification of academic degrees. I am still grateful to Mr. Su Dongshui for letting me read his doctorate, and I miss the time when Mr. Su taught and studied.”

Regarding the employment process of Peking University, Chen Chunhua said that when she joined the National Development Institute of Peking University in 2016, she truthfully informed her about the fact that her doctoral degree was not certified and the process of her studies. In the personnel system of Peking University, her degree certification material is a master’s degree from the National University of Singapore.

Previously, in June 2021, Chen Chunhua mentioned in the article “Chen Chunhua: Mourning Mr. Su Dongshui” on the personal WeChat public account “Spring Flowers”, that he once went to Shanghai to visit Professor Su Dongshui, and Professor Su asked Chen Chunhua if he would like to be him. of students, said that there happened to be a thesis doctoral project suitable for Chen Chunhua to choose to read. Chen Chunhua accepted Professor Su Dongshui’s recommendation without hesitation and became a real “Su Clan disciple”.

Chen Chunhua is also a professor at the School of Business Administration of South China University of Technology. After the rumor that her doctoral degree was suspected to be fraudulent, South China University of Technology deleted Chen Chunhua’s educational experience. Previously, the Red Star News reporter did not find the corresponding official website of the “European University of Ireland”, and the “European University of Ireland” did not appear in the list of 25 Irish universities updated by the Ministry of Education’s “Education Foreign-related Supervision Information Network” in March this year.

Some comments pointed out that without a Ph.D. degree from “Yeji University”, Chen Chunhua would not have been able to become a doctoral supervisor in 2002, much less become a later professor of Peking University and dean of the BiMBA Business School of the National School of Development of Peking University. This doctoral degree is like a stepping stone, knocking on Chen Chunhua’s smooth road after 2002.



On July 6, Huawei issued a statement pointing out that there are more than 10,000 articles on the Internet that have exaggerated and deduced Professor Chen Chunhua’s interpretation and comments on Huawei, which are basically false information. Huawei emphasized that “it has nothing to do with Professor Chen Chunhua, Huawei does not know her, and she cannot understand Huawei.”

Regarding the relationship with Huawei, Chen Chunhua said in the article on August 3 that she and Mr. Yao went to Huawei to visit at the end of 2016, and later recorded the harvest and organized it into the article “With Ren Zhengfei: Japanese Dialogues Around the Fire”, published in January 2017 On the 17th, it was pushed on the official account of “Spring Blossoms”. However, this article was distorted and tampered with, which damaged the goodwill of related companies and their academic reputation.

Zhao Xiangyang, an associate professor at Beijing Normal University who has dealt with Chen Chunhua many times, believes that the problem of Chen Chunhua’s doctoral degree is due to the times and the situation. “Of course, the fact that the doctor’s degree is not high in gold content (even the doctor’s degree is fake, it is bought) does not mean that Professor Chen Chunhua has no real talent and real learning. We cannot completely deny Professor Chen Chunhua’s hard work for more than 30 years because of the former. After all, domestic management The vast majority of academics in academia do not know more about corporate practices than she does,” he said.

Zhao Xiangyang is an associate professor at the School of Economics and Management of Beijing Normal University. According to the official website, he obtained a master’s degree from Peking University and a doctorate from the Department of Psychology of the University of Giessen in Germany. His research fields include entrepreneurial management, cross-cultural management, and global business. His research topics include China Human resources and cultural integration in corporate overseas mergers and acquisitions.

According to Zhao Xiangyang, “In fact, in the visit in early 2017, there was no lecture at all. It was just that Chen Chunhua and others hoped to visit Huawei, visit President Ren, and communicate with each other through the introduction of personal relationships. The relationship between them is just one or two sides, it is a private social interaction rather than an official cooperation.”

On August 28, 2018, Zhao Xiangyang led a team to visit Huawei and had a discussion with Mr. Ren Zhengfei. “Huawei has been dissatisfied with the bad style of Chinese education and academia for a long time. He (Ren Zhengfei) talked for a long time about educational issues and scientific spirit.”

Zhao Xiangyang believes that the domestic management training market is extremely deformed, the price is inflated, and the name is not worthy of the name. The appearance fee of 2000000000000000000000030000000000000000000 per person per person is the cheese of Chen Chunhua. “The management academia lacks self-discipline and a true academic attitude. They either devote themselves to project papers and professional titles, or rely on half-understood interpretations to fool the audience. Professor Chen Chunhua’s crisis is the passive response of the best companies in China when they can’t bear it. The counterattack is a heavy punch and a loud slap in the face.”