Harbin, China – The Launching Ceremony of the Forum on Helping Regional High-Quality Development and the Practical Activities of the University Expert Alliance Xiangfang took place in Harbin on July 23, 2023. The event was initiated by the University Experts Alliance to Help Regional Development and was jointly sponsored by the Harbin Municipal Government and the Provincial Department of Education.

The theme of the forum was “Integrating Famous Schools and Intellectual Resources to Empower Longjiang Revitalization.” The aim was to discuss and promote high-quality development in the region. More than 300 people attended the forum, including heads of relevant national, provincial, and municipal departments, members of the University Expert Alliance for Regional Development, and entrepreneurs.

The forum was divided into several sessions, including the main forum on “Integrating Famous Universities and Intellectual Resources to Empower Longjiang Revitalization,” the theme forum on “Party Building Leads Cohesion, Science and Education to Help the Future,” the promotion conference on scientific and technological innovation and achievement transformation of universities and colleges, and the theme discussion on “Intelligent Citation Xiangfang Practice Set Sail” to support the high-quality development of the Xiangfang area.

Academic experts from nearly 100 universities across the country gathered at the forum to discuss new trends, promote new technologies, and explore new developments in school-local cooperation, achievement transformation, and supporting Longjiang’s high-quality development.

During the forum, Xiangfang District of Harbin City presented its initiatives to help regional development. The University Expert Alliance signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Xiangfang District Government, and 84 members of the alliance were hired as special experts for the think tank of the Xiangfang District Government. Additionally, several companies including Harbin Lvdasheng Animal Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Biological Vaccine Co., Ltd., Harbin Shitong Warner Power Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Harbin Baisheng Forging Co., Ltd., and Harbin Power Station Equipment Complete Design Institute Co., Ltd. also signed strategic cooperation agreements with the University Expert Alliance to support regional development.

The forum also showcased nearly a hundred latest scientific and technological achievements, including high-precision quantum gravimeters, ferritin (hemoglobin) research and development technology, coastal zone shore-based digital image detection systems (COSVIMS), and various other impressive advancements. The collaboration between major universities and Longjiang enterprises aims to strengthen integration, tackle key problems, deepen cooperation, improve the “technology-capital-market” chain, and accelerate the transformation of innovative achievements into real productivity.

This forum and the practical activities of the University Expert Alliance provide a platform for experts, government officials, and entrepreneurs to collaborate and drive high-quality development in the region. Through the integration of intellectual resources and the promotion of innovation, Harbin and the Xiangfang area are set to experience significant growth and revitalization in the coming years.

