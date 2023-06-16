Home » Four mayors of Chocó exercise from outside due to threats from armed groups
News

Four mayors of Chocó exercise from outside due to threats from armed groups

by admin
Four mayors of Chocó exercise from outside due to threats from armed groups

According to a report from the Ombudsman’s Office, due to threats from illegal groups, four Chocó mayors are dispatching outside their towns.

A report prepared by the Ombudsman’s Office with information from all the Entity’s regional offices reveals that public servants in 17 departments have had to move due to threats from armed groups.

“In a field monitoring work carried out by our 42 Regional Ombudsman Offices that are present throughout the national territory, we found that 12 mayors, in seven departments, are dispatching outside their municipalities, and all because they were threatened by armed groups outside of the law”, denounced the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis.

The threatened Chocoano mayors who have had to leave their municipalities are Walter Stivet Serna, from Bagadó, Yeison Wilmer Rivas Murillo, from Sipí, Edson de Jesús Perea Mosquera, from Río Iró, and Yina Marelvy Moreno Mosquera, from San José del Palmar.

See also  Important role of Bundi Sanjay in disclosure of question papers, all proofs are there: Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy

You may also like

The provincial government party group held a meeting

First Emscher red wine comes from Dortmund –...

China presents its first development plan on modern...

Of musical releases

Hamilton fastest in Formula 1 practice in Canada

MS-13 terrorists convicted of extorting money from a...

Government opposition Petro returns to the streets

now available for Italian and Spanish language privacy...

The future of media

UNIMAGDALENA commemorates World Oceans Day with a day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy