Four mayors of Chocó exercise from outside due to threats from armed groups

According to a report from the Ombudsman’s Office, due to threats from illegal groups, four Chocó mayors are dispatching outside their towns.

A report prepared by the Ombudsman’s Office with information from all the Entity’s regional offices reveals that public servants in 17 departments have had to move due to threats from armed groups.

“In a field monitoring work carried out by our 42 Regional Ombudsman Offices that are present throughout the national territory, we found that 12 mayors, in seven departments, are dispatching outside their municipalities, and all because they were threatened by armed groups outside of the law”, denounced the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis.

The threatened Chocoano mayors who have had to leave their municipalities are Walter Stivet Serna, from Bagadó, Yeison Wilmer Rivas Murillo, from Sipí, Edson de Jesús Perea Mosquera, from Río Iró, and Yina Marelvy Moreno Mosquera, from San José del Palmar.