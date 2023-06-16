Home » LBA Finals 2023, Game-4 | The report cards of Olimpia Milano
LBA Finals 2023, Game-4 | The report cards of Olimpia Milano

LBA Finals 2023, Game-4 | The report cards of Olimpia Milano

Tonut sv – Play for a few seconds

Melli 6 – He misses a lot of shots, but he fights on the rebound and is one of the few defensive bulwarks near the basket.

Baron 4.5 – He practically never makes a basket.

Napier 5.5 – Bad for almost four periods, when Virtus’ physical defense suffers again, then puts the triples of a crazy comeback. But in extra time he misses every shot and ends with 4/18 from the field.

Ricci 5.5 – Three minutes on the pitch, then he is put back on when Virtus has fled. He tries to get the game back on his feet incredibly, with 5 points and a steal, but there’s the coach’s ingenuity.

iligha 6 – Recovered due to foul problems and then Hines’ injury, he responds with a good presence on the parquet.

Hall 4.5 – Many difficulties on both sides of the field.

Baldasso st – An experiment lasting one action. Then he never sees himself again.

Shields 6.5 – The man to whom Olimpia attacks offensively, then in extra time physically has none. And he comes out for a rather dubious fifth foul.

Hines 5 – Two fouls in a few minutes, he places a couple of blocks, but he’s constantly in trouble. He goes out in the third quarter with a shoulder problem.

Datome 5.5 – On the field in the crazy comeback of the fourth period, when he places a couple of plays. Otherwise, however, he is quite in trouble.

Voigtmann 5 – He seems to open well with the first triple, but after that he gets more and more difficult on both sides of the court. And in extra time he misses a couple of open conclusions and Teodosic is lost in the decisive play.

Coach Messina 5 – Olimpia plays a bad match, where they rely too much on one-on-ones and archery, being dominated by Virtus. The comeback is more the daughter of a psychological aspect than a technical one, other solutions will be needed in three days in Milan.

