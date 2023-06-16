Home » Finally, former President Joseph Kabila comes out of his silence
News

by admin
Editing Matininfos.net

June 16, 2023
Featured, Politics

After a long moment of silence, the former President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila KABANGE gathered this Friday, June 16, 2023 at his farm in KINGAKATI in the Congolese capital a branch of his political family.

According to our sources, the objective of this special meeting with some members of the Common Front for Congo (FCC) was to fix them on current issues.

The senator for life, Joseph KABILA announced his intention to speak in the next few days to the Congolese population.

However, he calls on his political family for resistance and dignity in order to get the country out of the crisis in which it currently finds itself.

Jules Ninda

