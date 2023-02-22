After several hours of the strike by the taxi drivers’ union in Valledupar, a few moments ago riots broke out in the roundabout of the Transport Terminal, to where the ‘yellow stain’ had mobilized, to continue with their actions.

A group of motorcycle taxi drivers arrived at the place, who took advantage of the moment to make a list of requests, including asking for the legalization of their service.

The situation was calm and without blockades, and public order was disturbed, for which the action of the National Police was required, through the Esmad, whose personnel had to be activated to prevent the collapse of the city.

The results were four captured taxi drivers and an immobilized vehicle, for being in the way, according to Colonel Luis León, commander of the Police in Cesar.

“There was no compliance with the orders and they acted according to the law for citizen coexistence, we cannot allow the collapse of the city due to a protest,” said the colonel.

