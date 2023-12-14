Fourth stimulus check in the United States will not be federal but from the states of the Union

Several States Issue Fourth Stimulus Checks to Alleviate Economic Concerns

In light of the lack of financial support from the federal government, several states in the United States have decided to continue issuing stimulus checks or tax refunds to alleviate the economic concerns of their residents.

According to American media Diario Las Americas, states such as Massachusetts, Hawaii, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, Colorado, California, Montana, Washington, Kansas, Ohio, and Texas, persist in providing their inhabitants a fourth payment of economic stimuli. These financial aids were originally approved in 2020 and 2021 to mitigate the economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and were suspended at the federal level since 2022.

Under the previous administrations of Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, three stimulus checks were delivered through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with the goal of countering the continued impact of inflation, a persistent concern for many American citizens.

To be eligible to receive the stimulus check, state governments have established specific requirements that vary by entity. It is essential to be a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have filed a 2022 tax return, and not have been declared self-employed on any tax form. Another essential requirement in most states is to have lived for at least six months or more in the entity and not be dependent on another taxpayer to qualify for this financial aid.

Regarding allowable income, adjusted gross income (breaking latest news) must not exceed $75,000 for singles and $160,000 for heads of household or married couples filing jointly.

Applications must be processed in order to receive payment, and refunds will be sent automatically by mail or direct deposit. Residents can check the status of their payment through web portals provided by state authorities.

Stimulus check amounts range between $250 and $3,200, depending on the state and the applicant’s situation, with some special groups, such as teachers and workers, receiving additional incentives ranging from $500 to $2,000 in some states.

The decision to continue issuing stimulus checks speaks to the ongoing economic challenges faced by Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for additional support at the state level. Residents who are eligible and have filed taxes should look out for notices from their local government confirming their eligibility and take advantage of the resources available to them to receive their much-needed financial aid.

