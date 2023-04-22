Fracture Clinic inaugurates emergency services today

Projected to be a reference center in the treatment of musculoskeletal pathologies in the coffee region

Health experts and specialists in Orthopedics and Traumatology; from today they give grand opening to an exclusive headquarters for emergencies. This institution located in the city of Pereira, seeks to improve the quality of life of the population of the Coffee Region; They have excellent quality human and technological resources, guaranteeing humane, timely care and with the patient safety policy as their top priority, to achieve the satisfaction of the patient, their family and the insurance entities.

HOW THE PROJECT STARTED

Emergency service began to be developed once 2020 ended when the work team identified the need to continue expanding, growing and providing quality in orthopedic care for the entire Coffee Region.

Thus, the partners of the clinic created this emergency service and not only that but also opened new locations. Andrés Alfonso Díaz Solan, Contracting and Agreements Coordinator at Clìnica de Fracturas explains that the entity will make investments in technology and infrastructure.

The clinic has its own CT scanner, an ultrasound scanner and the facilities set up in the emergency department, all with the aim of continuing to guarantee its value proposition, which is humanized care with high-quality specialists, a lot of professionalism and talent. quite capable human.

They want to position the Fracture Clinic brand as the first trauma clinic. In addition to generating employment for the region, they ensure job stability for human resources, worrying every day about their well-being, personal and professional development. Efficiently managing resources to provide the best service with profit margins that contribute to the economic development of the country.

ORIGEN

This institution emerged on May 10, 1985 thanks to the decision made by three prominent orthopedists in the city to create an institution specialized in orthopedics and traumatology that knew the high existing demand.

Mario León Ramírez, Humberto Dunoyer, and Manuel Vélez founded the clinic that today has become an icon of support, quality, and humanization of the health service. Some years later, doctors Carlos Arturo Isaza Vallejo, Alejandro López Cardona, Juan David Vélez Peláez and Juan Camilo Blanco Sánchez joined the company and the work team.

This human talent has always focused on meeting the needs of users and their families, placing great emphasis on the safety of their patients and opportunity in care. For the provision of services, they have highly qualified healthcare and medical personnel, who are constantly updated in order to offer a service with high standards of quality and safety for the patient.

MAIN SERVICES

This headquarters will offer specialized services in the treatment of musculoskeletal pathologies, in addition to providing diagnostic aids, x-rays, ultrasounds and tomographies. Accompaniment with the specialty of orthopedics and others that go hand in hand such as neurosurgery, physiatry, occupational medicine, pain medicine and those that are related to this type of care.

HOW MANY PATIENTS

Andrés Díaz shares that the population of the clinic at the end of 2022 was around 25 thousand users, “and we hope to have growth with the emergency service and with all the infrastructure that is enabled for those patients who require orthopedic services, or trauma skeletal muscle”.

Clínica de Fracturas has strategic alliances such as all the Occupational Risk Administrators ARL, EPS Sura, Comfenalco and Famisanar; as with prepaid drug organizations, student policies; and because it is a trauma clinic, patients from traffic accidents also arrive who are cared for by specialists.

The required human talent is already hired. Fracture Clinic has 16 orthopedists, 7 general practitioners and an excellent nursing team, paramedical team and all administrative staff for verification and validation of user rights.

OPENING

The medical institution opens the emergency service today, celebrating it with the support of its strategic allies, representatives of the insurers, public entities, in addition to the entire interdisciplinary team that was part of this project, the construction companies, the architects and the enabling team who developed the experience of the entire process that today is a reality.

Starting today, the Fracture Clinic is undergoing a transformation, it is now a new clinic with new services, new growth strategies and a new stage for them as a company serving the Coffee Region and will be located on Av. Juan B. Gutierrez #18 – 40

HEADQUARTERS