Typically spring day, a warm sun surrounds a game that would have very little to ask for both on the pitch and in the stands were it not that today Andrea Luci, captain of Livorno, cuts the 369 appearances in the amaranth shirt and goes on to reach the recordman Mauro Lessi, with the prospect of being able to extend further given that the championship is not over yet and the idea is to play again in the amaranth shirt. Before the match, the ritual prize-giving takes place while in the Curva Nord a banner with the words: “From A to Excellence 369 times in amaranth, Andrea Luci our pride” takes place.

Staying on the subject of amaranth players, it is impossible to forget Piermario Morosini, the unfortunate midfielder who died at the age of only twenty-five on a football field during a breaking latest news – Livorno match in April 2012. A tragic story that adds to an existence difficult, orphaned of mother and father as a boy, took charge of a sister and a disabled brother, the latter later committed suicide. Two banners are dedicated to Morosini, one by the Curva Nord and one by the boys present in the bleachers, a sector, among other things, dedicated to the former amaranth player.

Since we’re on the subject of tragedies, Livorno cannot forget, and probably never will, the disaster of Moby Prince occurred on the evening of April 10, 1991 when the ship collided with an oil tanker causing as many as one hundred and forty deaths and only one survivor. As often happens in Italy, these tragedies have dark points, the dynamics are never very clear and suspicions quickly creep into people. In fact, no light has ever been clearly shed despite the relatives of the one hundred and forty victims having gathered in an association that still exists today which aims to bring the truth to the surface. As you can imagine, the stadium serves as a sounding board to at least continue to have memory and the banners in question, if nothing else, amplify the memory.

Moving on to much lighter subjects, namely cheering, as mentioned at the beginning there is little to report: given the absence of a visiting public, the home curve remains which calls the public together and receives a good response; as in the latest outings, the support for the team does not fail and the chants are also continuous but Livorno really don’t want to win, disappointing the entire stadium which, given the opponent’s not impossible on paper, looked forward to a regenerating victory which then she has not arrived.

