FRANCESCO NUTI – City mourning in Prato

Citizen mourning today in conjunction with the last farewell to Francis Nuti. The family chose the private funeral at the church of San Miniato a Monte, but in agreement with his brother Giovanni, the City greeted Francesco with the presence of the mayor’s funeral ceremony Matthew Biffoni and the Councilor for Culture Simone Mangani accompanied by the Banner of the City.

“I want to thank Giovanni because in respect of the will of the family, Prato still wanted to say goodbye to Francesco. In recent years Nuti has never fallen into oblivion in our city, the annual events dedicated to him have always had a great success with the public, the people of Prato have always and continuously remembered him and will continue to do so” – underlined the mayor -. “It is no coincidence that “Tutta fault di Cecco” was already scheduled for July 18th on the Pratestate program, a tribute to the actor and director who today takes on a new meaning”. funeral ceremony, concluded with “Sarà per te” sung by Marco Masini“.

At 3 pm, coinciding with the start of the funeral, the work of Commission 3 also stopped for a minute of silence.