Vice President Francia Márquez denounced this Tuesday that her security ring informed her of a possible attack with explosives against her, during an event she attended in the department of Chocó.

According to Márquez, apparently the National Police assured him that criminal groups had installed devices near the place where a symbolic act of recognition of the status of Operation Genesis was going to take place, presided over by the official.

During the speech, the ‘vice’ left exception to the possible attack and assured that although she was aware of it, she did not care and chose to comply with her presence.

“When I arrived at the airport, a policeman from the commands of this region approached me and told me, the vice president is not safe in the region, there is, apparently, information about some explosives that have been placed, said Márquez.

It should be remembered that this complaint is made after the declarations of the Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa, where he assured that the vice president told him that he did not have full security guarantees to enter the department of Cauca.

