Francia Márquez will ask the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate racist messages against her

Colombian Vice PresidentFrance Marquez, It has been in the news due to the publication of an investigation revealed by the news outlet Noticias Uno, which talks about the large number of racist messages against the formula in the National Government of Gustavo Petro.

On this fact, which has already left more than 12 thousand messages on social networks against the Vice President of the Republic, since she began to exercise her mandate in the Government of Gustavo Petrofor which he wants to start an investigation through the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

“This research shows the challenges we have as a society to eradicate all types of violence, including those derived from racial hatred. I ask the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate these facts,” Márquez wrote, along with the video with the investigation that was leaked in this regard.

WOLA was the organization that found these attacks against Francia Márquez

According to the investigation revealed by the media outlet, the attacks they found from the Washington Office for Latin American Affairs, they go through racism, misogyny and classism, which were directly carried out against the Vice President of the Republic.

Within what was investigated in this case, the media was able to speak with some of the cyber investigators who were aware of this issue, who have spoken directly of an alleged modus operandi against the Colombian vice president.

“There have been 12,000 direct attacks against the vice president, of which there are already three people that we have fully identified”mentioned one of the investigators, who follows the case of Márquez, where the attacks against him have been quite revealing and there are several videos that talk about racism.

Uribe and Cabal would follow the accounts that comment on Francia Márquez

Within what was investigated by the cybernetic agents on the social network Twitter, those involved in these messages against the vice president are followed by former president Álvaro Uribe and the senator of the Republic, María Fernanda Cabal, who are part of the extreme right of our country.

