The Association of Online Media in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MILRDC) denounces and condemns the complaint of Defense Minister Gilbert Kabanda to the military prosecutor against journalist Stanys Bujakera.

In a press release made public on Friday March 10, 2023, this association bringing together online media in the DRC indicated that it was surprised by the incomprehension that the Minister of National Defense and Veterans, Gilbert Kabanda, had filed a complaint against the journalist Stanys Bujakera at

spurious motive that he spread “false rumors” through one of his informative tweets of March 5, 2023.

Faced with this situation, the Online News Media stepped up to the plate by denouncing the following:

1. MILRDC vigorously denounces and strongly condemns this attempt by the Minister of

National Defense of wanting to intimidate and muzzle a professional journalist.

2. MILRDC unreservedly brings its support and solidarity to Stanys Bujakera. Because not having

committed no professional or ethical misconduct in the exercise of his profession.

3. Indeed, the words of the Minister of Defense as reproduced in the journalist’s tweet, did not

been neither altered nor denatured. On the contrary, they have been reproduced faithfully according to the account

from the government from which the journalist drew his information.

4. Because freedom of the press is sacred, MILRDC calls on all journalists, all

professional associations of the press, as well as all the people attached to the respect

of the Constitution and democratic values, to mobilize to defeat what

appears as an attempt to use military justice to silence

journalists.

5. MILRDC notes with regret that the action of the Minister of Defense against the journalist tends to

further tarnish the government’s image in a particular security context and a few

month of the election. This ill-timed complaint undermines the government’s efforts on

promotion of freedom of the press and is in contradiction with the wish expressed by the

President of the Republic on the sidelines of the States General of Communication and the Media.

6. MILRDC reminds the national political and judicial authorities in general and the Minister of

defense in particular that freedom of the press is a constitutional right. As such, it must be defended and promoted, and not bullied.

Jules NINDA