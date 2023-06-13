Home » Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1
News

Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1

by admin
Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1

The rising demand for copper is also fueling the Freeport McMoRan paper, starting from the July lows of 2022 of 24.80 US dollars, an initial wave of purchases to 46.73 US dollars was completed in five waves and thus an impulse, the chart shows this year a triple wave of consolidation with losses to $33.05. However, after a successful breakout, the overall assessment indicates a second large wave of purchases, which fits very well into the prey scheme of a medium-term oriented investor.

Unmistakable course patterns

See also  Covid, the bulletin: 925 new cases and 11 deaths. A 49-year-old woman among the victims

You may also like

Edict 1st. notice Disleyner Moreno Zúñiga

Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump...

Farmers in Mexico jailed after protests for fair...

In confusing facts, a peasant leader was assassinated...

Special Olympics guests in Rottenburg: combine carnival and...

Praying in an airplane

“Failed”, Yeison Jiménez is dispatched against a follower...

Monagas lynx champion

$120 billion for Valledupar entrepreneurs?

“Where can I find something?”: The Linz Südbahnhofmarkt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy