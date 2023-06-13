Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1

The rising demand for copper is also fueling the Freeport McMoRan paper, starting from the July lows of 2022 of 24.80 US dollars, an initial wave of purchases to 46.73 US dollars was completed in five waves and thus an impulse, the chart shows this year a triple wave of consolidation with losses to $33.05. However, after a successful breakout, the overall assessment indicates a second large wave of purchases, which fits very well into the prey scheme of a medium-term oriented investor.

Unmistakable course patterns

