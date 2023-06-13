Diving vessel catches fire in the Red Sea: three British tourists who are missing after the fire die

They lost their lives i three British citizens which were missing after the vessel for scuba diving they were on caught fire in the Red Seaoff the Egyptian coast. To report the news Egyptian authorities: the three missing had disappeared after the ship, a medium-sized underwater vessel, called Hurricanecaught fire on Sunday 11 June, around 6:30 (local time), off the coast of the tourist town of Marsa AlamIn the Southern Red Sea. The accident was allegedly caused by an electrical short in the engine room of the boat. Another 24 people, including 12 British divers and 14 Egyptian crew members, were evacuated to safety shortly after the fire Sunday morning, in a rescue operation near the coral reef of Elphinstone. All 15 tourists (including three) were missing qualified divers.

“We must accept the fact that three of our esteemed guests, who did not attend the dive briefing early in the morning of June 11, died in this tragic accident,” reads the brief release from Scuba Traveltour operator based in United Kingdom. The ship Hurricane had left on June 6 from Port Ghalib on a cruise for lovers of diving excursions, which should have ended on Sunday.