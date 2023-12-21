Home » French Community bans political propaganda at school
Political propaganda will soon be explicitly prohibited in all French-speaking schools in our country. The Education Committee of the French Community Parliament gave the green light for this on Tuesday.

The measure is part of a broader education decree, and is mainly intended to prevent students from winning prizes that bear the name of a politician or political party and to put an end to the mention of politicians in school textbooks.

In September 2022, there was still a lot to do to include an interview with Ecolo co-chairman Rajae Maouane in a French manual for secondary education, and recently there was a commotion because students in schools in Colfontaine, Hainaut, received a “prize from the mayor” and “prize of the first ships” could win. In the municipal primary schools of Huy, in the province of Liège, a ‘Prix du Parti Socialiste’ is even awarded annually.

The decree also introduces a right of disconnection for teachers, which means that they cannot be expected to teach outside normal working hours. French-speaking schools will have to offer their staff training on the risks of ‘excessive connection’.

