PARIS (Reuters) – French police are involved in an investigation linked to a probe by European Union antitrust authorities into possible violations by European luxury firms.

A police spokesman said.

The European Commission said Tuesday that antitrust authorities had searched companies in the fashion sector in various EU countries, but did not name the companies involved or specify the potential violations it is investigating.

Reuters wrote on Wednesday that, as part of the investigation, the Milan headquarters of Gucci, owned by Dry (EPA:), was subject to an inspection by the Guardia di Finanza and EU antitrust officials.

Asked by Reuters whether the French companies were included in EU inspections, which would be carried out in collaboration with local authorities, a police spokesman replied: “We are in an ongoing investigation”, without giving further details.

