Home » VfB Stuttgart keeps the Bundesliga relegation battle exciting at FC Augsburg
Sports

VfB Stuttgart keeps the Bundesliga relegation battle exciting at FC Augsburg

by admin
VfB Stuttgart keeps the Bundesliga relegation battle exciting at FC Augsburg
Bundesliga Draw at FC Augsburg

Stuttgart hides a weak half-time and keeps the relegation battle exciting

| Reading time: 3 minutes

VfB Stuttgart sends another sign of life in the fight to stay in the Bundesliga. At FC Augsburg, VfB only managed a draw with a curious equalizer. But Augsburg failed to break away decisively from the relegation region.

Dhe VfB Stuttgart again won a point in the relegation battle with great morale under new coach Sebastian Hoeneß. The outstanding captain Wataru Endo ensured the 1:1 (0:1) deserved thanks to a strong second half on Friday evening in the Bundesliga at the Augsburg floodlight specialists with his poking goal in the 78th minute.

Completely exhausted, the 22 players stayed on the pitch after the final whistle. They didn’t really know whether they should be happy about a point or annoyed about two points too little. “Once again we took a 1-0 lead and didn’t take the three points with us,” said Augsburg’s Arne Maier on the DAZN streaming service: “Annoying, bitter, for us, for the fans. But we’ll take the point with us.”

After a dream start with a wonderful diving header from Dion Beljo (8th), FCA were again unable to take a lead in the key game in the relegation battle. However, the Bavarian Swabians are five points ahead of VfB, who are on the relegation place, with 30 points. A week after the spectacular 3-3 win over Borussia Dortmund, Hoeneß and his team averted their first defeat in their fourth competitive game. “We took the morale from the last games with us,” said VfB professional Josha Vagnoman. The passion and belief are 100 percent there.

See also  Stefano Tacconi discharged from hospital - Tiscali Sport

“We can take a big step,” Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen said beforehand – and it looked like that for a long time. Evening games are FCA time, Maassen’s team had previously celebrated three 1-0 wins against Gladbach, Leverkusen and Hoffenheim under floodlights in 2023. But the resistance in Stuttgart was rewarded.

VfB Stuttgart initially lacked the punch

In front of 30,660 spectators in the sold-out WWK Arena, Maassen’s team started more greedily, biting in the duels and determined in the game forward. In central midfield, the hosts dominated with the strong Arne Engels and Elvis Rexhbecaj. They also made up for the loss of first-choice keeper Rafal Gikiewicz, captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw in the center of defense and international Mergim Berisha up front.

also read

And VfB? After the spectacular game with a man down against Dortmund, the punch was missing in the first half. The offensive game was too sluggish. There was a lack of presence in the penalty area. And when we conceded, the defense was not compact. However, FCA did well too. Engels freed Arne Maier, whose class cross was headed in by the free-standing Beljo. FCA goalkeeper Tomas Koubek quickly deflected a shot from Chris Führich over the crossbar with his hand when Stuttgart had the best opportunity.

Hoeneß reacted at half-time. He came on for Silas and Tanguy Coulibaly, which gave Stuttgart’s offensive game more pace and assertiveness. However, the Augsburg defense around captain Felix Uduokhai initially did not allow anything in the penalty area. Maximilian Bauer in particular was attached like a burr to Stuttgart’s agile center forward Serhou Guirassy, ​​who struggled at the top but didn’t get the crowning finish.

See also  Human set collapse! The 42-year-old former Barcelona star was accused by his wife of inspirational brother as the protagonist of the scandal.

Both fan camps saw an intense fighting game, which also had its playful moments. FCA lurked for an attacking move to make it 2-0. But then Stuttgart was successful. Endo poked the ball over the line after a long pass.

also read

Pal Dardai had already coached Hertha BSC from 2015 to 2019 and from January to November 2021 and saved them from relegation. Now the Hungarian only has six games left

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Counterweight to the ECA: Smaller clubs in Europe...

Football: Mbappé Pushes Paris SG to France title...

FC Bayern: Parker in an interview – Tuchel...

Novak Djokovic: World number one out of Srpska...

Chen Meng sweeps Hayata Kina, Guoping sweeps women’s...

Arsenal blunder against Southampton in title race

“Sports justice to be reformed” – breaking latest...

DEL final: Munich is still missing a win...

Cubs’ Drew Smyly loses perfect game, no-hitter on...

Bundesliga: Transfer ban against 1. FC Köln: All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy