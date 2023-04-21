Spain “empties” the monument to the fallen of the fascist regime: after Franco exhumed from the Valle de los Caìdos also the Falangist De Rivera

After the transfer of the grave of Franco of 2019 dalla basilica del Valle de Cuelgamuros, previously I note come Valley of the Fallen, now it’s the turn of the other important Spanish politician of the twentieth century. The body of the founder of the Spanish Falange Jose Antonio Primo de Riveraexactly 120 years after his birth, he will be exhumed on Monday 24 April, as confirmed yesterday by the Iberian government and the Cadena Ser TV network. The coffin will be transferred to the San Isidro cemetery in Madrid.

The Minister for the Presidency, the relationship with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Felix Bolanos, confirmed the news, adding that no further details will be made public “for reasons of safety” and “family privacy”. The minister himself also said that the exhumation will entail “a new resignation” of the monument, so that in the Valle “no person or ideology is honored that praises the dictatorship, as prescribed by the Memory law”.

In this way the Valle de Cuelgamuros complex will cease to be a place of exaltation of the dictatorship, becoming a civil cemetery. The Primo de Rivera family, which had already requested the exhumation of the remains of the joint at the end of 2022 following the approval of the Memory Law, justified their request with the intention of fulfilling the wishes of the founder of the Falange, who before he died he expressed the desire to be buried in a Catholic cemetery.

According to the agreement reached between the family and the government, the cost of the entire operation, 8630 eurowill be borne by the Executive.