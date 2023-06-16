Home » Friendly / Lesotho 0-2 Togo, Paulo Duarte: “It allowed us to see who to count on”
Friendly / Lesotho 0-2 Togo, Paulo Duarte: “It allowed us to see who to count on”

Togo was in a friendly this Wednesday, June 14, 2023 against Lesotho. This is to prepare well for the meeting of the fifth day of the CAN2023 qualifiers next Sunday against Eswatini. Paulo Duarte, coach of Togo notes the usefulness of this match.

Togo gave themselves a little confidence before facing Eswatini on June 18th. Indeed, the sparrowhawks performed in a warm-up match against Lesotho on Wednesday. A meeting which saw the victory of Tchakeï Marouf and his 2 goals to 0. The day after his victory, the band of Paulo Duarte trained this Thursday. A session reserved for cleaning for the holders of the friendly match and for normal work for the substitutes and those who did not play. At the end of this session, coach Paulo Duarte spoke about the friendly match: “It’s a match that gave us the opportunity to see the players physically, to give a bit of competitiveness to the players whose championships ended very early, to give the intensity and to see our level. A match against a team consisting almost of local players. Even if individuality is not their strong point, they made us suffer, they gave us work“, he said before continuing” it also allowed us to see who is ready for Sunday’s game and who we can count on. Whether individually and mentally“, he added.

