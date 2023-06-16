Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name” reveals Kiryu’s fighting style and the story of new characters. The main stage is Osaka Sotenbori’s “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

SEGA announced the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PC (Steam) game software “Man Among Dragons” at the new work conference of Dragon Among People Studio held today (6/16). The story, characters, gameplay and more game information of “Dragon 7 Legendary Hero No Name”.

At the press conference, Kiryu’s two new fighting styles were released. The fighting style “Yinglong” is similar to Kiryu in the sixth generation. Based on the past movements, some new moves and bloody moves have been added.

Another fighting style “Secret Agent” is Kiryu’s new fighting style as an organization spy. It can be used in strike attacks with steel wires, drones and even bombs to fight. It is a style suitable for dealing with most enemies. In addition, the steel wire can also bind objects in the environment to attack, making the strategy more abundant.

As for the story of this work, it describes the story behind the scenes after the end of the sixth generation and the seventh generation. It has been confirmed that there will be Sotenbori in Osaka and Ijincho in Yokohama on the stage of the story, but the story mainly takes place in “Osaka”, the stronghold of the underworld. .

Sotenbori

In the previous trailer, you can also see the gorgeous building that looks like Osaka Castle, but according to the producer, it seems to be a castle related to past works

Today’s press conference also officially revealed the new characters of “Dragon Among Men 7: The Legendary Hero Nameless”. According to the conventions of the series, artists were also invited to participate in the performance. Yasuo (Taifeng Motomiya), the eighth-generation Omi Alliance direct line Watase-gumi Wakato Tsuruno Hiroki (Shoyuki Yamaguchi), Akame of Manshiya of Sotenbori (Yuka in early summer), and the third-generation Hiroshi Nishitani (Kim Jae-wook).