Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name” reveals Kiryu’s fighting style and the story of new characters. The main stage is Osaka Sotenbori’s “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

At the press conference, Kiryu’s two new fighting styles were released. The fighting style “Yinglong” is similar to Kiryu in the sixth generation. Based on the past movements, some new moves and bloody moves have been added.
Another fighting style “Secret Agent” is Kiryu’s new fighting style as an organization spy. It can be used in strike attacks with steel wires, drones and even bombs to fight. It is a style suitable for dealing with most enemies. In addition, the steel wire can also bind objects in the environment to attack, making the strategy more abundant.
As for the story of this work, it describes the story behind the scenes after the end of the sixth generation and the seventh generation. It has been confirmed that there will be Sotenbori in Osaka and Ijincho in Yokohama on the stage of the story, but the story mainly takes place in “Osaka”, the stronghold of the underworld. .
The press conference is still in progress, and interested players can watch the live broadcast below.