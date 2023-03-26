Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo warmed up the atmosphere with a sensual dance: the kiss after the performance did not escape.

In the second episode of the evening of Amici on 25 March one of the most awaited and irreverent moments was staged. The three pairs of coaches, Zerbi-Celentano, Cuccarini-Lo and Arisa-Todaro, faced each other in their usual challenge. “Revenge for you, but you will never win”, relaunched the Zerbi-Celentano duo. The first to perform were Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo. The two teachers amazed everyone with a sensual dance. The implications were really unexpected.

Friends, sensual dance for Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo: the final kiss does not escape

Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel have chosen him for this challenge “Feline thrill” by Mina and Celentano. The result was a passionate performance that culminated in a kiss. Emanuel Lo’s physicist also met with great success in the studio, whom Maria De Filippi herself did not hesitate to define as “spatial”.

Reactions after the kiss

Maria De Filippi turned to Emanuel Lo and asked: “I blindly trust Lorella Cuccarini for her husband, I just want to know if you told your wife”. The dancer replied: “Look, I told her that Maria forced me (she jokes)”. He then added: “I told her, but Giorgia is used to it. We should be calm.”