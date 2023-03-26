Home News Friends 2023, Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo kiss after “Brivido Felino”. The dancer: “Giorgia is used to it”
News

Friends 2023, Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo kiss after “Brivido Felino”. The dancer: “Giorgia is used to it”

by admin
Friends 2023, Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo kiss after “Brivido Felino”. The dancer: “Giorgia is used to it”

Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo warmed up the atmosphere with a sensual dance: the kiss after the performance did not escape.

Posted on

In the second episode of the evening of Amici on 25 March one of the most awaited and irreverent moments was staged. The three pairs of coaches, Zerbi-Celentano, Cuccarini-Lo and Arisa-Todaro, faced each other in their usual challenge. “Revenge for you, but you will never win”, relaunched the Zerbi-Celentano duo. The first to perform were Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo. The two teachers amazed everyone with a sensual dance. The implications were really unexpected.

Friends, sensual dance for Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo: the final kiss does not escape

Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel have chosen him for this challenge “Feline thrill” by Mina and Celentano. The result was a passionate performance that culminated in a kiss. Emanuel Lo’s physicist also met with great success in the studio, whom Maria De Filippi herself did not hesitate to define as “spatial”.

Reactions after the kiss

Maria De Filippi turned to Emanuel Lo and asked: “I blindly trust Lorella Cuccarini for her husband, I just want to know if you told your wife”. The dancer replied: “Look, I told her that Maria forced me (she jokes)”. He then added: “I told her, but Giorgia is used to it. We should be calm.”

See also  Venezuela deported former congresswoman Aida Merlano

You may also like

Sonsonate commemorates 10 years as a religious cultural...

Blessed will play friendly at the Atanasio with...

ITSET Palizzi di Vasto takes part in the...

Indigenous people and activists insist on stopping the...

DIAN opens call for economists

Stella: “No excuse for teams chasing Red Bull”

Controls aim to eradicate the sale of contraband...

Pereira hosted the regional tournament First Lego League...

CASA DEL CINEMA – New logo and programming...

Marlon ‘el Chito’ Vera loses against Cory Sandhagen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy