From 0-12 on November 10, 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were added in Hangzhou, 1 case was detected in home isolation, and 1 case was detected in a centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou will be put under control after arriving in Hangzhou, and they will be detected in home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou will be put under control after arriving in Hangzhou and detected at centralized isolation points.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition.

The trajectories of public places within the scope of Hangzhou are as follows:

November 8: K1042 (4 carriages)

November 9: D3349 (2 carriages)

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required.

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance. They can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

Hangzhou City implements 7-day centralized isolation medical observation for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days; Observation (if conditions are not available, centralized isolation medical observation); 3-day daily health monitoring will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in low-risk areas within 7 days.

On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low-risk areas, people from other provinces (returning) to Hangzhou should carry out “three inspections and three nos” after arriving in Hangzhou, and nucleic acid inspections should be conducted once a day for three days. (On the first day, the “landing inspection” should be completed within 1.5 hours after entering Hangzhou.) During this period, there will be no meals, gatherings, or public places. Follow-up, according to the normalized nucleic acid testing requirements, voluntarily complete a nucleic acid test every 72 hours, and do a good job of self-health monitoring, and pay close attention to the physical condition of yourself and your family.