Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, on October 14, the Information Office of the Urumqi Municipal People’s Government held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the meeting that from 0 to 21:00 on October 14, 225 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Urumqi, including: 51 in Tianshan District, 46 in Shaybak District, 34 in High-tech Zone (new urban area), and 34 in Shuimo. 39 cases in Gou District, 25 cases in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), and 30 cases in Midong District were found in nucleic acid screening of isolated medical observers, medium and high-risk areas, closed-loop management units and communities, and were immediately transferred to designated medical institutions Under quarantine medical observation. Seven new confirmed cases were cured and discharged.

