Listen to the audio version of the article

Citroën’s goal is one of ambitious ones: with the Oli concept, the French brand of Stellantis aims to create an electric that is cheaper than today as well as environmentally sustainable. The Oli project aims, first of all, to guarantee a level of comfort and protection for all passengers that is different from the format of a quadricycle like the Ami. In fact, a large number of solutions, especially in the bodywork, have been reinterpreted with respect to those of the urban microcar. Starting from the shape of the front and rear with the same headlights and bumpers, rather than in the doors, completely similar, although modified in the opening mechanism to be facing the same side. With an unusual appearance and silhouette, the Double Chevron concept expresses a very strong character, as well as exuding personality, productivity and positivity in a design similar to that of more compact crossovers. Particular attention has been paid to the materials: it is no coincidence that the load compartment lining uses reinforced cardboard, a solid material but very light and easier to dispose of.

Inside, then, there is only everything that is functional and that’s it: the multimedia system, for example, works thanks to the smartphone that is inserted in a special slot in the dashboard, while on the sides, as on the Ami, a space is intended to integrate the on-board audio system with external bluetooth. The doors are simple, without a real coating, but equipped only with a padded armrest and a net for storing small objects. No electric windows, replaced by a movable part of the glass that flips over in a similar way to that of the legendary 2 CV.

Oli, as you can see, brings the brand’s new logo to its debut, a digital DoubleChevron that will be adopted on the new models starting from the middle of 2023. The style of the concept, original but not only, is inspired by the world of off-road vehicles and industrial design with wheels at the ends of the body, geometric shapes and vertical surfaces, such as the windshield, devoid of curvature. Hinges and bolts are visible, while the sloping rear pillar line guarantees dynamism and allows you to better identify the front and rear of the car.

Different from all the other crossovers, Oli is also notable for the choice not to use a tailgate on the prototype replaced by an external loading area similar to that of a pick-up. As for the Ami, the Oli also provides a single body color, white, but there are many possibilities for customization with color details inside and outside the cockpit. Style and attention to costs that is also found in the rims made with the internal part in alloy to save weight and the external, visible, in steel to lower the price.

420 cm long, 165 cm high and 1.90 cm wide, the Oli is characterized by a weight of just 1,000 kg and for the electric powertrain that is derived from that of the Citroën eC4 with a 40 hWh battery capable of guaranteeing an autonomy of 400 km albeit with a maximum speed limited to 110 km / h. The cabin for four passengers is made of sustainable material: the seats use 80% less components and also the color, which is very lively, is eco-sustainable. Equipped with the Vehicle to Grid device, the concept is able not only to store the excess energy generated by the solar panels of the house, but also to contribute to solving any power problems in the case of both peaks in requests and any faults in the net.